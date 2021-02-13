  • Home
Maharashtra University Exams To Have Online-Offline Mode Option: Uday Samant

Maharashtra University Exams: The option to appear for examinations in the online or offline modes will be kept open for students.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Feb 13, 2021 7:53 pm IST | Source: PTI

Nanded:

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, university examinations in Maharashtra will be through online as well offline modes for the convenience of students, State Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant said here on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters in Nanded, Mr Samant said the implementation of this process would be decided at the university level.

"The option to appear for examinations in the online or offline modes will be kept open for students. This was decided at a meeting of Vice Chancellors of universities in the state," he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

