  • Home
  • Education
  • Maharashtra: Some Unaided English Schools In Jalna Refuse Admissions Under RTE

Maharashtra: Some Unaided English Schools In Jalna Refuse Admissions Under RTE

The RTE Act guarantees free admissions to economically weaker students in the 6-14 age group, and schools are expected to keep aside 25 per cent seats.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jul 23, 2021 9:14 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Delhi Government Will Review Experiences Of Other States Where Schools Are Reopening: Chief Minister
Andhra Pradesh: Schools To Reopen On August 16
Maharashtra Reduces Classes 1-12 Syllabi By 25 Per Cent
Gujarat: Schools For Classes 9 To 11 Allowed To Reopen From July 26
Schools In Rajasthan To Reopen From August 2
Himachal Pradesh: Schools To Open For Classes 10 To 12 From August 2
Maharashtra: Some Unaided English Schools In Jalna Refuse Admissions Under RTE
Schools in Maharashtra's Jalna is denying admissions under RTE
Jalna:

Complaints about some private unaided English schools in Jalna in Maharashtra not admitting students under the Right to Education Act had come in and they were being verified, an official said on Friday. He said a school in Badnapur was asked to give an explanation and its principal had replied that such admissions would take place only after the state government cleared the RTE dues it owed to several such institutions.

Independent English Schools Association president Rajendra Dayma said the state government has paid only 10 per cent of RTE reimbursement, and many institutions were already facing financial trouble due to the coronavirus-induced pandemic and the inability of several parents to pay fees.

"Under RTE, the government gave Rs 17,670 as reimbursement per child. Now, this has been brought down to Rs 8,000. Schools are finding it tough to raise operational funds, pay staff salaries etc," he said.

Maharashtra English School Trustees Association Vice President PN Yadav said member schools had decided to not admit students under RTE for the moment till a solution was found to issues they were facing. The RTE Act guarantees free admissions to economically weaker students in the 6-14 age group, and schools are expected to keep aside 25 per cent seats.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Right to Education (RTE) Act
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE Class 10th Result 2021 Live: Board Official Refutes Rumours About Class 10 Result
Live | CBSE Class 10th Result 2021 Live: Board Official Refutes Rumours About Class 10 Result
Delhi Government Will Review Experiences Of Other States Where Schools Are Reopening: Chief Minister
Delhi Government Will Review Experiences Of Other States Where Schools Are Reopening: Chief Minister
Lakshadweep Launches Polytechnic College For Benefit Of Islands' Aspiring Youth
Lakshadweep Launches Polytechnic College For Benefit Of Islands' Aspiring Youth
Pondicherry University Cancels First Year Odd Semester Exams; Final Semester To Be Held Online
Pondicherry University Cancels First Year Odd Semester Exams; Final Semester To Be Held Online
TS EAMCET, BITSAT Dates Clash; Telangana Council Asks Aspirants To Apply For Session Change
TS EAMCET, BITSAT Dates Clash; Telangana Council Asks Aspirants To Apply For Session Change
.......................... Advertisement ..........................