Maharashtra schools reopen; Thane Collector, Mayor go down memory lane

On the first day of school for Class 5 and above reopening in Thane after a coronavirus-induced break, district collector Rajesh Narvekar and city mayor Naresh Mhaske visited the Saraswati Second School where the two studied several years ago, with both claiming that the trip had made them emotional. In rural areas of Thane and Palghar districts, school for Class 5 and above has reopened, while it is Class 8 and above for those in urban centres, an official said on Monday.

"Ringing the bell after the first period brought back memories of childhood when I wanted to do it but could not. The bell of a school is no less important than the ones in temples," Mhaske said.

Narvekar, who is also from the same school, said he was emotional while visiting his alma mater after a gap of 38 years. The IAS official took Marathi lessons for Class 10 during the day and the topic, titled 'Karte Sudharak Karve', was importance of education for women.

