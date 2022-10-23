  • Home
  • Education
  • Maharashtra: Ramshackle Village School Gets New Lease Of Life After Makeover By NGOs

Maharashtra: Ramshackle Village School Gets New Lease Of Life After Makeover By NGOs

There are plans to construct additional classrooms and a computer lab in the second phase of the project at the primary school run by Nagpur Zilla Parishad at Sukali village of Hingna taluka.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Oct 23, 2022 9:11 am IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Darul Uloom Deoband Among 306 Madrasas In Saharanpur Not Recognised By UP Madarsa Board, Says Survey
Delhi Civic Body Conducts Skill-Based Mid-Term Exam In Its Schools
Diwali, Bhai Dooj 2022: State-Wise List Of School Holidays On Festival Of Lights
Covid Forced Schools, Colleges To Be More Dynamic Than Ever; Here Are 5 Trends That Followed
Haryana Announces October 27 Holiday For Schools On Bhai Dooj
Uttar Pradesh: Fatehpur Girl Beats Twin Sister To Top UP Board Class 12 Exam After Paper Re-Evaluation
Maharashtra: Ramshackle Village School Gets New Lease Of Life After Makeover By NGOs
Nagpur village school gets makeover
Nagpur:

A dilapidated village school in Maharashtra's Nagpur district was transformed into a modern facility thanks to the efforts taken by young professionals and businessmen. The primary school run by Nagpur Zilla Parishad at Sukali village of Hingna taluka underwent a major makeover after two NGOs found out about its poor condition, an official said.

Catering to 200 students of Classes 1 to 5 from three villages, the school had only two classrooms and one non-functional washroom for the children, he said. Nagpur Round Table-83 (NRT-83) along with Bridge the Gap Foundation came up with the idea to provide the best possible infrastructure and modern facilities to the school.

The two NGOs found out about the school in January 2022 and decided to build it afresh with modern amenities, and after completion of legal formalities, the work started the very next month. The first phase was completed and the school was inaugurated on October 9.

Talking to PTI, NRT-83 chairman Abhay Agrawal said, "For us, the task at hand was to transform the school, which only had one washroom and two classrooms."

"In the first phase, we constructed the ground floor with three classrooms, which have desks. One of the classrooms has been made into a computer lab and it has a projector as well. The school now has separate washrooms for boys and girls in the building," he said.

Mr Agrawal said the school was built at approximately Rs 40 lakh, which was collected through corporate funding and personal donations. The funds were collected using multiple innovative mediums at NRT-83 such as fundraisers, CSR donations from large companies and individual donors from Nagpur and across the country, he said.

There are plans to construct additional classrooms and a computer lab in the second phase of the project, he added.

"This is what the school wants and we will be working on getting grants and funds and accordingly, pursue the other works. We will be providing infrastructural and ancillary services," Mr Agarwal said.

Meanwhile, Sukali village sarpanch Dinesh Dengre said the NGO Bridge the Gap Foundation conducts classes for science, maths and English speaking for students from pre-primary to graduation level in the village.

"The two organisations together have built a beautiful school in the village with good infrastructure. People not just from our village, but even from surrounding villages are happy with the school’s transformation," Mr Dengre said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Education News
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
DU Admission: Candidates Rejected In 1st List Due To Category Certificate To Be Considered In UR In Round-2
DU Admission: Candidates Rejected In 1st List Due To Category Certificate To Be Considered In UR In Round-2
Training Youth To Become ‘Climate Change And Environment Sustainability’ Campaign Managers
Training Youth To Become ‘Climate Change And Environment Sustainability’ Campaign Managers
Darul Uloom Deoband Among 306 Madrasas In Saharanpur Not Recognised By UP Madarsa Board, Says Survey
Darul Uloom Deoband Among 306 Madrasas In Saharanpur Not Recognised By UP Madarsa Board, Says Survey
Delhi Civic Body Conducts Skill-Based Mid-Term Exam In Its Schools
Delhi Civic Body Conducts Skill-Based Mid-Term Exam In Its Schools
Diwali, Bhai Dooj 2022: State-Wise List Of School Holidays On Festival Of Lights
Diwali, Bhai Dooj 2022: State-Wise List Of School Holidays On Festival Of Lights
.......................... Advertisement ..........................