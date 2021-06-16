  • Home
  • Education
  • Maharashtra: PIL Says Parents Should Be Allowed To Pay School Fees In Installments

Maharashtra: PIL Says Parents Should Be Allowed To Pay School Fees In Installments

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday directed the Maharashtra Government to file reply to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) which demanded that parents should be able to pay school fees in installments in view of the economic stress caused by the Covid pandemic.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jun 16, 2021 10:46 am IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

School Reopening LIVE News: Know When Schools Will Reopen In India
Jammu And Kashmir Schools, Colleges To Remain Closed Till June 30
Delhi: First Computerised Draw For Entry-Level Class Admissions In Private Schools For EWS Children Announced
Tamil Nadu Sets Up Commission To Study Enrollment Ratio Of Government School Students In Professional Courses
Telangana Extends Summer Vacation In Schools, Colleges
Haryana Government Extends Summer Vacation In Schools Till June 30
Maharashtra: PIL Says Parents Should Be Allowed To Pay School Fees In Installments
Maharashtra: PIL says school fees can be paid in installments
Mumbai:

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday directed the Maharashtra Government to file reply to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) which demanded that parents should be able to pay school fees in installments in view of the economic stress caused by the Covid pandemic.

A bench of Justices S P Deshmukh and G S Kulkarni also asked the state to explain how people can approach the divisional fee regulatory panels constituted under the Maharashtra Educational Institutions (Regulation of Fee) Act, 2011.

The PIL, filed by BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar, demanded that the government should direct educational institutes to consider requests by parents on "remitting" fees for 2020-21 and 2021-22 "sympathetically" on case-to-case basis. The institutes should also be directed to allow parents to pay dues in installments, it added.

Senior counsel Birendra Saraf, the petitioner's lawyer, said that during the pandemic, several unaided schools increased their fees and also started charging extra for conducting online classes. This amounted to profiteering and schools must be restrained from overcharging, the PIL said.

Many students have been unable to pay the fees on time due to various pandemic-related reasons and they must not be barred from attending classes, it added. The HC will hear the PIL further later this month.

(This story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
School fees Bombay High Court
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
School Reopening LIVE News: Know When Schools Will Reopen In India
Live | School Reopening LIVE News: Know When Schools Will Reopen In India
JEECUP 2021: Application Deadline For UPJEE Polytechnic Exam Extended; Apply By July 15
JEECUP 2021: Application Deadline For UPJEE Polytechnic Exam Extended; Apply By July 15
Supreme Court To Hear Plea Seeking Cancellation Of Class 12 State Board Exams Tomorrow
Supreme Court To Hear Plea Seeking Cancellation Of Class 12 State Board Exams Tomorrow
Jammu And Kashmir Schools, Colleges To Remain Closed Till June 30
Jammu And Kashmir Schools, Colleges To Remain Closed Till June 30
JMI Students Win award For 'Dhaai Peher' At LIAFF
JMI Students Win award For 'Dhaai Peher' At LIAFF
.......................... Advertisement ..........................