Maharashtra: NAS Test Held In 211 Schools In Latur

The National Assessment Survey exams 2021 were held in 211 schools in Latur in Maharashtra on Friday.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Nov 12, 2021 11:29 pm IST | Source: PTI

(Representational)
Latur:

The National Assessment Survey exams 2021 were held in 211 schools in Latur in Maharashtra on Friday. The NAS test, conducted by the Union education ministry, was held for Classes III, V, VIII and X and the duration ranged from 90 minutes to 30 minutes, said district nodal officer Vijay Saigunde. "The 211 centres comprised 76 ZP schools, 70 private aided, 63 private unaided and two CBSE schools.

The test received overwhelming response in all schools in the district. The students, 30 per standard, were selected to appear for NAS by the Union ministry based on random sampling method," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Careers 360 staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Education News
