Nagpur University To Hold Final Year Exams Online From October 1

Nearly 78,000 students of the Nagpur University in Maharashtra will appear for their final year exams online through a mobile app from October 1 in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said on Monday. Students can download the 'RTMNU Pariksha' app from the Google Playstore or website of the Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University on Android-based phones, the university's board of examination director Prafulla Sabale told PTI.

The online exams will consist of 50 multiple choice questions, out of which students will have to solve 25 questions, the official said. "Each question will carry two marks. Students can solve more than 25 questions, and the best 25 will be selected for evaluation. There is no negative marking," Mr Sabale said.

The app provides students all the necessary instructions regarding the exams and also a mock test, which the students can take for practice. The exams will be held from October 1 to October 18 as per the university's time table. Mr Sabale said the university will conduct 186 exams of four faculties for which the question bank is ready and moderation is almost completed.

"Around 1.82 lakh questions in various subjects have been set up by 1,852 teachers," he said. RTMNU Vice Chancellor Subhash Chaudhari said the app will be convenient for students and also work in low internet connectivity. "We have tested the app in the interior areas with low network connectivity. Students can submit their papers in low network connectivity also," the Vice Chancellor of Nagpur University added.