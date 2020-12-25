Maharashtra International Sports University to produce experts: Kedar

Following international standards in any field is the new basic and it won't be any different for the International Sports University, Maharashtra, to be set up here, state Sports Minister Sunil Kedar said on Friday. An official statement quoted him as saying the aim was to create "a place with facilities of international standards, where students will get expertise" help Maharashtra and India become a "superpower in the field of sports".

He said the ISU was set up in Pune due to Balewadi's ready infrastructure, adding that setting it up in any other city would have entailed costs, and time to get approvals. "We have very good infrastructure ready here, all we have to do is to plan and start the academics. Pune has a rich sports culture and we hope the International Sports University will benefit the city and vice versa," he said. Kedar said the university, which will come up at Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi, will start operations from academic year 2021-2022.

Maharashtra Sports Commissioner Omprakash Bakoria said the sports department had written to Indian Institute of Technology Bombay and Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad for tie-ups for courses like sports technology, sports governance and sports management." The University will offer various courses including Physical and Sports Education, Sports Sciences & Sports Medicine, Sports Technology, Sports Governance, Sports Management, Sports Media and Communication, Sports Coaching and Training. The intake capacity for each course would be 50 students.