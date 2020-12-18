  • Home
  • Education
  • Maharashtra Health University's Divisional Centre To Come Up In Latur

Maharashtra Health University's Divisional Centre To Come Up In Latur

A divisional centre of the Nashik -based Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) will come up here in the Marathwada region of the state.

Education | PTI | Updated: Dec 18, 2020 10:53 am IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

IIT Hyderabad Startup PURE EV, CSIR-CERCI To Work On Indigenous Battery Technology
Delhi University Considering Introduction Of 4-Year UG Courses Under New NEP
Hindu College Disburses Pandemic Study Grant To Needy Students
Srinagar's Amar Singh College Conservation Project Wins UNESCO Award
New Education System Aims To Create Equitable Society: Dr Kasturirangan
JMI Odd Semester Exams: University Warns Students Of Fake Exam Notice
Maharashtra Health University's Divisional Centre To Come Up In Latur
Maharashtra University of Health Sciences to open divisional centre
Maharashtra:

Latur, Dec 18 (PTI) A divisional centre of the Nashik -based Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) will come up here in the Marathwada region of the state. The state government has decided to sanction the divisional centre of the health university in Latur, which is emerging as an educational hub, said a statement from the local office of Medical Education Minister Amit Deshmukh on Friday.

Mr Deshmukh is also the guardian minister of Latur district. Divisional offices of at least 25 to 30 government departments, including health, transport, co-operative, charity and water resources, are located in the central Maharashtra city. After the Nashik-headquartered MUHS began functioning, its divisional centers were established at five places - Mumbai, Pune, Aurangabad, Nagpur and Kolhapur.

Now the Aurangabad divisional centre will be bifurcated to set up the MUHS facility in Latur, said the statement.

Click here for more Education News
MUHS MUHS Result
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NEET Counselling 2020: Final Result Of Mop-Up Round Declared, Allotment Letter Released
NEET Counselling 2020: Final Result Of Mop-Up Round Declared, Allotment Letter Released
IIT Hyderabad Startup PURE EV, CSIR-CERCI To Work On Indigenous Battery Technology
IIT Hyderabad Startup PURE EV, CSIR-CERCI To Work On Indigenous Battery Technology
DHSE Kerala Class 11 Supplementary Exams Begins Today
DHSE Kerala Class 11 Supplementary Exams Begins Today
Delhi University Considering Introduction Of 4-Year UG Courses Under New NEP
Delhi University Considering Introduction Of 4-Year UG Courses Under New NEP
Hindu College Disburses Pandemic Study Grant To Needy Students
Hindu College Disburses Pandemic Study Grant To Needy Students
.......................... Advertisement ..........................