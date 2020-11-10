  • Home
Maharashtra Government Wants To Set Up Good Schools For Quality Education: Aaditya Thackeray

Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday said the state government wants to build a new Maharashtra and set up good schools where students will have the privilege of getting quality education.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Nov 10, 2020 9:10 pm IST | Source: PTI

Pune:

Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday said the state government wants to build a new Maharashtra and set up good schools where students will have the privilege of getting quality education. Mr Thackeray was speaking in the presence of NCP chief Sharad Pawar at the foundation stone laying ceremony of Chatrabhuj Narsee School in Hadapsar.

"We want to build a new Maharashtra and set up good schools where every student gets the privilege of receiving quality education. Our education system should help increase curiosity in students and encourage practical learning rather than rote learning," the state tourism minister said.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Pawar said, "Post the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be a change in functioning of schools and this needs to be considered while designing and operating schools." It must be in sync with the guidelines set up by the state government, he added.

