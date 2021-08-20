Maharashtra Government Offers Internship Under Climate Fellowship Programme

Maharashtra Government will offer internship under Climate Fellowship Programme

The Maharashtra government’s Environment and Climate Change department is offering internship positions to suitable candidates under its Climate Fellowship Programme 2021-22, an official said on Friday. The department is inviting applications from graduates, postgraduates and research scholars enrolled in recognised universities and institutions across India or abroad for the six-month internship, the official said.

A total 20 internship positions have been announced by the department headed by Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray, he said. As per an official release, interns will gain exposure to the functioning of the department, understand its units and assist in international coalitions on climate change.

The department has designed the internship programme to focus on waste management, biodiversity, renewable energy, water conservation and creating social awareness on climate change in over 3,500 urban and rural local bodies in Maharashtra, it stated.

“With the changing landscape of our globe and with the youth taking more onus to the climate change topic, the young and informed are ready to take action for our mother nature. I am extremely delighted that our government is able to provide such internship opportunities to the youth,” the release quoted Mr Thackeray as saying.

The details of the internship recruitment are available on the official website of the Environment and Climate Change department envd.maharashtra.gov.in, and the last date of application is August 31, 2021, the release stated.

