Maharashtra Government Announces Evaluation Criteria For Class 10 Students

Maharashtra SSC assessment criteria has been released

The Maharashtra Government on Friday announced the evaluation criteria for the state board students of Class 10, the examinations of which have been cancelled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. State School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said all students who were to appear for Class 10 (Secondary School Certificate- SSC) exams will be promoted, and marks will be given on the basis of the internal assessment of their performance this year and that of Class 9.

Recommended: Choose the right stream (Arts/ Science/ Commerce) after Class 10th. Click here to know

Addressing a press conference, she said the results will be declared by June end. The Class 10 exams, scheduled in March this year, were cancelled due to the pandemic.

"It has been decided to clear all the students who were to appear for the board exams. The internal assessment of students will be done on the basis of 100 marks for each subject. Thirty marks will be for the written evaluation in Class 10; 20 marks for oral exam, practicals and homework, and 50 per cent marks will be Class 9 performance," she said.

There are 16 lakh SSC students across the state, Ms Gaikwad said.

A common entrance test (CET) for admission to Class 11 will be held, although it would be optional, the minister said. Those students, who appear for the CET, will be given priority in Class 11 admissions. Students from other education boards can also give this test, she added. This two hour-long exam will be based on the Class 10 syllabus.

The remaining students will be accommodated based on the marks they got in the internal assessment, Ms Gaikwad said. This year's Class 10 students will have the option of giving two examinations once the pandemic gets over if they feel they can perform better, she added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)