  • Home
  • Education
  • Maharashtra: Decision To Reopen Colleges To Be Taken By January 20

Maharashtra: Decision To Reopen Colleges To Be Taken By January 20

Maharashtra College Reopening: The ministry has initiated a review of the current status of colleges, availability of students, non-teaching staff and hostels.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jan 9, 2021 9:08 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Indira Gandhi National Open University Gets A++ NAAC Grade
IIM Indore, Ayodhya Civic Body Agree To Develop City As Tourist Centre
Jamia Millia Islamia To Hold Mock Open Book Exams From January 18
Karnataka: Regular Classes For First, Second Year College Students After January 14
Graphic Era University’s Technology For Screening Typhoid Gets Government Patent
Delhi Cabinet Gives Nod To Set Up Konkani Academy In City
Maharashtra: Decision To Reopen Colleges To Be Taken By January 20
Decision To Reopen Maharashtra Colleges To Be Taken By January 20
Mumbai:

Maharashtra minister Uday Samant on Saturday said the state government will take a decision by January 20 about reopening colleges with 50 per cent capacity. Mr Samant, who is the state minister for Higher and Technical Education, made the statement during a meeting with college principals and other stakeholders.

"My ministry is mulling over reopening colleges with 50 per cent capacity as a first step. I will discuss the issue with the Chief Minister and other stakeholders so that an official announcement can be made by January 20," Mr Samant said.

The ministry has initiated a review of the current status of colleges, availability of students, non-teaching staff and hostels, he said. The minister also assured of initiating the recruitment procedure for several vacant posts of teaching staff at state-run and state-aided colleges.

Schools and colleges have remained shut since March 2020 in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Some schools and junior colleges were reopened for Classes 9 to 12 in parts of the state earlier this month. Meanwhile,Mr Samant said a 12-member committee has been set up under the chairmanship of noted musician Hridaynath Mangeshkar to draft a proposal for an international-standard music college in Mumbai.

Click here for more Education News
maharashtra college
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Manish Sisodia Launches Skill-Enhancing Programme For English Teachers Of Delhi Government Schools
Manish Sisodia Launches Skill-Enhancing Programme For English Teachers Of Delhi Government Schools
Madhava Mathematics Competition For UG Students On February 7; Details Here
Madhava Mathematics Competition For UG Students On February 7; Details Here
Indira Gandhi National Open University Gets A++ NAAC Grade
Indira Gandhi National Open University Gets A++ NAAC Grade
IIM Indore, Ayodhya Civic Body Agree To Develop City As Tourist Centre
IIM Indore, Ayodhya Civic Body Agree To Develop City As Tourist Centre
Jamia Millia Islamia To Hold Mock Open Book Exams From January 18
Jamia Millia Islamia To Hold Mock Open Book Exams From January 18
.......................... Advertisement ..........................