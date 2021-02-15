Maharashtra: Colleges Reopen In Rural Areas Of Thane After 11 Months

  • Home
Colleges reopened in rural parts of Maharashtra's Thane district on Monday, February 15, after being shut for nearly 11 months in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Feb 15, 2021 11:11 am IST | Source: PTI

Thane:

Colleges reopened in rural parts of Maharashtra's Thane district on Monday, February 15, after being shut for nearly 11 months in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Collector Rajesh Narvekar in an order issued on February 14, allowed reopening of colleges only in rural areas of the district. The order said only 50 per cent attendance will be allowed in a day and the educational institutions will have to strictly follow all COVID-19 prevention guidelines.

Action will be taken against colleges which are found to be violating the regulations and not holding sessions as specified in the order, the collector said.

With regard to colleges falling under urban limits, directions of the municipal corporation concerned will be applicable, he said.

On Sunday, Thane reported 354 new cases of COVID-19, taking the tally in the district to 2,57,745. So far, 6,202 people have died of the viral infection in the district, as per official figures.

