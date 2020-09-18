  • Home
  • Education
  • Maharashtra: Child Turning Six Before December 31 Can Enroll In School Same Year

Maharashtra: Child Turning Six Before December 31 Can Enroll In School Same Year

Maharashtra School Admission: The cut-off date to decide if a child is old enough to be admitted to school has been changed from September 30 to December 31.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Sep 18, 2020 11:04 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Decide Yourself, Says Gujarat High Court To Government On School Fee Reduction Issue
About 40 Per Cent Tamil Nadu School Syllabus Reduced: Education Minister KA Sengottaiyan
Relief For EWS Students, Private Schools To Provide Free Equipment And Internet Facility: Delhi High Court
Karnataka Schools And PU Colleges To Open From September 21 But No Regular Classes: Education Minister
Schools In Meghalaya To Partially Reopen From September 21
Dharmendra Pradhan Seeks Centre's Intervention To Safeguard Students' Interests In Odisha
Maharashtra: Child Turning Six Before December 31 Can Enroll In School Same Year
Maharashtra Changes Cut Off Date For School Admission
Mumbai:

The cut-off date to decide if a child is old enough to be admitted to school was changed from September 30 to December 31 in Maharashtra on Friday. This means if a child turns six before December 31, he or she would be eligible to be admitted to Class 1 in the ongoing academic year, and won't have to wait till the next June.

The new December 31 cut-off date will be applicable to Nursery and play-school admissions to, said a government resolution (GR). Further, the decision is applicable to all schools in the state irrespective of board affiliations, the order stated.

As per the Right to Education (RTE) Act, a child should have attained the age of three years for admission to Nursery and six years for admission to Class 1. However, the cut-off dates, earlier used to vary from school to school. The decision to fix a standard cut-off date has been made so that a uniformity arrives among the schools.

Click here for more Education News
Maharashtra schools nursery admission 2020
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Decide Yourself, Says Gujarat High Court To Government On School Fee Reduction Issue
Decide Yourself, Says Gujarat High Court To Government On School Fee Reduction Issue
About 40 Per Cent Tamil Nadu School Syllabus Reduced: Education Minister KA Sengottaiyan
About 40 Per Cent Tamil Nadu School Syllabus Reduced: Education Minister KA Sengottaiyan
JEE Advanced 2020: Number Of Registrations Drops To 1.6 Lakh This Year
JEE Advanced 2020: Number Of Registrations Drops To 1.6 Lakh This Year
CBSE Compartment Exam 2020: 2.38 Lakh Students To Appear For Exams From September 22
CBSE Compartment Exam 2020: 2.38 Lakh Students To Appear For Exams From September 22
JEE Main Paper 2 Result 2020 Declared, Direct Link To Check BArch, BPlanning Scores
JEE Main Paper 2 Result 2020 Declared, Direct Link To Check BArch, BPlanning Scores
.......................... Advertisement ..........................