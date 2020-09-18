Maharashtra Changes Cut Off Date For School Admission

The cut-off date to decide if a child is old enough to be admitted to school was changed from September 30 to December 31 in Maharashtra on Friday. This means if a child turns six before December 31, he or she would be eligible to be admitted to Class 1 in the ongoing academic year, and won't have to wait till the next June.

The new December 31 cut-off date will be applicable to Nursery and play-school admissions to, said a government resolution (GR). Further, the decision is applicable to all schools in the state irrespective of board affiliations, the order stated.

As per the Right to Education (RTE) Act, a child should have attained the age of three years for admission to Nursery and six years for admission to Class 1. However, the cut-off dates, earlier used to vary from school to school. The decision to fix a standard cut-off date has been made so that a uniformity arrives among the schools.