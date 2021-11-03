MAHA CET 2021: Registration For Lateral Entry To Engineering, Technology Courses Begins; Details Here
Students seeking direct admission to BE, BTech courses at Maharashtra colleges can apply online at mahacet.org between November 2 and November 15.
The state Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell Maharashtra has opened the application window for direct admission for Engineering (BE) and Technology (BTech) course for the 2021-22 academic session. Students seeking direct admission to second year of full time undergraduate courses in BE and BTech in the Government, Government Aided, University Managed, University Departments and Unaided Private Professional Educational Institutions (including Minority Institutions) can apply online at mahacet.org between November 2 and November 15.
The students seeking lateral entry will have to register and upload the required documents online.
MAHA CET Counselling: Eligibility For Lateral Entry
The Candidate should be an Indian National
Passed minimum three years or two years (Lateral Entry) Diploma Course in Engineering and Technology with at least 45 per cent marks (40 per cent marks in case of candidates of backward class categories, economically weaker section and persons with disability category belonging to Maharashtra State) in any branch of Engineering and Technology from an All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) or Central or State Government approved Institution or its equivalent; or
Passed BSc from a University Grants Commission (UGC) or Association of Indian Universities recognized University with at least 45 per cent marks (40 per cent in case of candidates of backward class categories, economically weaker section and persons with disability category belonging to Maharashtra State) and passed HSC or its equivalent examination with Mathematics as a subject; or
Passed DVoc Stream in the same or allied sector (refer Schedule III)
Any other criterion declared from time to time by the appropriate authority as defined under the Act