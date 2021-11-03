MAHA CET 2021: Registration For Lateral Entry To Engineering, Technology Courses Begins; Details Here

Application for lateral entry starts at mahacet.org for BE and BTech programmes

The state Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell Maharashtra has opened the application window for direct admission for Engineering (BE) and Technology (BTech) course for the 2021-22 academic session. Students seeking direct admission to second year of full time undergraduate courses in BE and BTech in the Government, Government Aided, University Managed, University Departments and Unaided Private Professional Educational Institutions (including Minority Institutions) can apply online at mahacet.org between November 2 and November 15.

The students seeking lateral entry will have to register and upload the required documents online.

MAHA CET Counselling: Eligibility For Lateral Entry