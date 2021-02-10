  • Home
  • Education
  • Maharashtra Cabinet Approves Medical College-Cum-Hospital At Nashik

Maharashtra Cabinet Approves Medical College-Cum-Hospital At Nashik

The Maharashtra cabinet on Wednesday approved a proposal to set up a 430-bed hospital and medical college in Nashik at a cost of Rs 627.62 crore.

Education | PTI | Updated: Feb 10, 2021 11:03 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

AKTU Releases Revised Odd-Semester Exams Dates
Jamia Millia Islamia MSc Students Offered Internships At Indian Banks
IIT Madras Startup ‘Pi-Beam’ Launches 'Made In India' E-bike
IIM Sambalpur Reopens Campus, To Decide On Resumption Of Physical Classes
IIM Indore In Top 100 Of Financial Times' Global MBA Rankings
IGNOU Opens Registration For PG Diploma In Corporate Social Responsibility; Apply by February 28
Maharashtra Cabinet Approves Medical College-Cum-Hospital At Nashik
Maharashtra Cabinet Approves Medical College-Cum-Hospital At Nashik
Nashik:

The Maharashtra cabinet on Wednesday approved a proposal to set up a 430-bed hospital and medical college in Nashik at a cost of Rs 627.62 crore.

A statement from the Chief Ministers Office, issued after a cabinet meeting, said the college in Nashik, around 200km from Mumbai, will have a capacity to admit 100 students. The statement said the medical college will become functional after receiving the Centres approval. The medical college will be affiliated to the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS), which is headquartered in Nashik.

The curriculum will include 64 post-graduate degree courses in 15 subjects and the medical college-cum-hospital will function as an autonomous institution, the statement said. The hospital-cum-college will incur an expenditure of Rs 627.62 crore, it added. The MUHS was set up in 1999 and all colleges with health science courses are affiliated to the university.

Click here for more Education News
mbbs seat
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
School Principals Welcome Delhi Nursery Admission Schedule Announcement
School Principals Welcome Delhi Nursery Admission Schedule Announcement
AKTU Releases Revised Odd-Semester Exams Dates
AKTU Releases Revised Odd-Semester Exams Dates
Jamia Millia Islamia MSc Students Offered Internships At Indian Banks
Jamia Millia Islamia MSc Students Offered Internships At Indian Banks
TANCET 2021: How To Crack MBA Entrance Exam On First Attempt
TANCET 2021: How To Crack MBA Entrance Exam On First Attempt
Global Teacher Prize Winner To Guide Maharashtra Teachers In Workshops
Global Teacher Prize Winner To Guide Maharashtra Teachers In Workshops
.......................... Advertisement ..........................