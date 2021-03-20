  • Home
  • Education
  • Maharashtra Board Exams For Classes 10, 12 To Be Held In Offline Mode

Maharashtra Board Exams For Classes 10, 12 To Be Held In Offline Mode

Maharashtra HSC (Class 12) and SSC (Class 10) examinations will be held in an offline mode from the next month, state minister Varsha Gaikwad announced on March 20.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Mar 20, 2021 3:12 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Maharashtra Board Exams: Government Ensures Safe Conduct Of HSC, SSC Exams
Maharashtra Sets Up COVID Committee For Safe Conduct Of Board Exams
Maharashtra Board Exams For Classes 12, 10 To Begin On April 23, 29
Maharashtra Board Exam 2021: Classes 10, 12 Date Sheet Released
JEE Main 2021 May Exam Dates Clash With Maharashtra Class 12 Board Exams
Maharashtra HSC, Class 10 Board Exam 2021: 25% Syllabus Reduced; Here’s Full Exam Schedule
Maharashtra Board Exams For Classes 10, 12 To Be Held In Offline Mode
Maharashtra board exams wil be held in an offline mode
New Delhi:

The Maharashtra State Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board will conduct the HSC (Class 12) and SSC (Class 10) examinations in an offline mode from the next month, state minister Varsha Gaikwad announced on March 20. The students will have to physically go to the examination centres to appear for the board exams, the School Education Minister said.

ALERT XII Board exams over? Start and Submit APPLICATIONS to TOP colleges HERE

"The schools of the students will be their exam centres. Apart from the regular three-hour period of the exam, they will get an extra half an hour to attempt the questions," Ms Gaikwad said.

The examination dates have already been announced and practical exams will be held once the written tests are over, Ms Gaikwad added.

Maharashtra Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) exam will be conducted between April 23 and May 21, while the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exam will be held between April 29 and May 20, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) had announced last month.

These board exams are usually held in February and March, but this year their schedule has been changed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Click here for more Education News
Maharashtra Board Exam
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Telangana Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) Registration Begins
Telangana Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) Registration Begins
GATE 2021 Result: Meet The 38 Toppers
GATE 2021 Result: Meet The 38 Toppers
International Day of Happiness: How It Started, Theme This Year
International Day of Happiness: How It Started, Theme This Year
Delhi Nursery Admission 2021: First Merit List Today
Delhi Nursery Admission 2021: First Merit List Today
IISc Bangalore Declares JAM Result 2021; Direct Link
IISc Bangalore Declares JAM Result 2021; Direct Link
.......................... Advertisement ..........................