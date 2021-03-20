Maharashtra Board Exams For Classes 10, 12 To Be Held In Offline Mode

Maharashtra board exams wil be held in an offline mode

The Maharashtra State Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board will conduct the HSC (Class 12) and SSC (Class 10) examinations in an offline mode from the next month, state minister Varsha Gaikwad announced on March 20. The students will have to physically go to the examination centres to appear for the board exams, the School Education Minister said.

ALERT XII Board exams over? Start and Submit APPLICATIONS to TOP colleges HERE

"The schools of the students will be their exam centres. Apart from the regular three-hour period of the exam, they will get an extra half an hour to attempt the questions," Ms Gaikwad said.

The examination dates have already been announced and practical exams will be held once the written tests are over, Ms Gaikwad added.

Maharashtra Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) exam will be conducted between April 23 and May 21, while the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exam will be held between April 29 and May 20, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) had announced last month.

These board exams are usually held in February and March, but this year their schedule has been changed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.