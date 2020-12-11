Image credit: Shutterstock MAH MCA CET Counselling Round 1 Registration Begins @ Cetcell.mahacet.org

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, has started MAH MCA counselling on its official website, cetcell.mahacet.org. Applicants for Master of Computer Applications (MCA) programmes can submit their forms by logging in to the official website. The last date to apply online and submit documents is December 16. Provisional merit lists will be displayed on December 19 and the final merit list will be displayed on December 23. Candidates selected for admission in round 1 will have to report to the allotted institute and confirm admission between December 31, 2020 and January 2, 2021.

In view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the MAH MCA CET counselling process is being held online this year.

“Considering the COVID-19 outbreak and at present situation, it is essential to maintain...social distancing and avoid the crowding of parents and students for document verification. In view of this, the concept of E-Scrutiny of the documents verification is introduced by the Competent Authority. The candidate shall online fill & confirm the application form,” an official statement said.

Candidates who have registered for MAH MCA CET 2020 are not required to pay any fees for registration. However, NRI, OCI, PIO candidates, children of Indian workers in Gulf Countries, Foreign National candidates are required to pay an online, non-refundable application fee.

Online application fee for general category candidates is Rs 1,000. For reserved category candidates, the application fee is Rs 800 and for NRI, OCI, PIO and FN candidates, the application fee is Rs 5,000.

The counselling schedule is provisional and may change under unavoidable circumstances. The revised schedule, if any, will be notified on website www.mahacet.org, the authorities said.