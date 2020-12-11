  • Home
  • Education
  • MAH MCA CET 2020: Registration For Round 1 Counselling Begins At Cetcell.mahacet.org

MAH MCA CET 2020: Registration For Round 1 Counselling Begins At Cetcell.mahacet.org

MAH MCA CET Counselling: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, has started online counselling for MAH MCA CET admission at cetcell.mahacet.org.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Dec 11, 2020 8:43 am IST

RELATED NEWS

MAH MCA CET 2020 Admit Card Released, Know How To Download
MHT CET 2020: Maharashtra CET Cell To Release MCA CET Admit Cards Soon At Cetcell.mahacet.org
MAH MCA CET 2018 Results To Be Released Soon @ Dtemaharashtra.gov.in; Check Details Here
DTE Maharashtra Releases MAH MCA CET 2017 Result; Abhishek Rajput Scores 99.99 Percentile
Government Looking Into Suggestions Of Conducting JEE-Main 4 Times From 2021: Education Minister
TS PGECET Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2020 Released At Pgecetadm.tsche.ac.in
MAH MCA CET 2020: Registration For Round 1 Counselling Begins At Cetcell.mahacet.org
MAH MCA CET Counselling Round 1 Registration Begins @ Cetcell.mahacet.org
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, has started MAH MCA counselling on its official website, cetcell.mahacet.org. Applicants for Master of Computer Applications (MCA) programmes can submit their forms by logging in to the official website. The last date to apply online and submit documents is December 16. Provisional merit lists will be displayed on December 19 and the final merit list will be displayed on December 23. Candidates selected for admission in round 1 will have to report to the allotted institute and confirm admission between December 31, 2020 and January 2, 2021.

Check complete schedule and eligibility

In view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the MAH MCA CET counselling process is being held online this year.

“Considering the COVID-19 outbreak and at present situation, it is essential to maintain...social distancing and avoid the crowding of parents and students for document verification. In view of this, the concept of E-Scrutiny of the documents verification is introduced by the Competent Authority. The candidate shall online fill & confirm the application form,” an official statement said.

Apply Here

Candidates who have registered for MAH MCA CET 2020 are not required to pay any fees for registration. However, NRI, OCI, PIO candidates, children of Indian workers in Gulf Countries, Foreign National candidates are required to pay an online, non-refundable application fee.

Online application fee for general category candidates is Rs 1,000. For reserved category candidates, the application fee is Rs 800 and for NRI, OCI, PIO and FN candidates, the application fee is Rs 5,000.

The counselling schedule is provisional and may change under unavoidable circumstances. The revised schedule, if any, will be notified on website www.mahacet.org, the authorities said.

Click here for more Education News
MAH AAC CET MAH-MCA CET Education News MAH MCA CET Result
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Government Looking Into Suggestions Of Conducting JEE-Main 4 Times From 2021: Education Minister
Government Looking Into Suggestions Of Conducting JEE-Main 4 Times From 2021: Education Minister
Education Minister Chairs Meeting On Indian Knowledge Systems; Plan Of Action Finalised
Education Minister Chairs Meeting On Indian Knowledge Systems; Plan Of Action Finalised
TS PGECET Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2020 Released At Pgecetadm.tsche.ac.in
TS PGECET Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2020 Released At Pgecetadm.tsche.ac.in
IIT Delhi Research Paves Way For Secure Sustainable, Green Energy Ecosystem
IIT Delhi Research Paves Way For Secure Sustainable, Green Energy Ecosystem
Universities Can Fix Enhanced Norms, Standards For Affiliation: Supreme Court
Universities Can Fix Enhanced Norms, Standards For Affiliation: Supreme Court
.......................... Advertisement ..........................