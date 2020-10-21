  • Home
  • Education
  • MAH MCA CET 2020 Admit Card Released, Know How To Download

MAH MCA CET 2020 Admit Card Released, Know How To Download

MAH MCA CET 2020 Admit Card: The State Common Entrance Examination Cell, Maharashtra has released the MAH MCA CET 2020 admit card or call letter.

Education | Written By Bishal Kalita | Updated: Oct 21, 2020 6:19 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

MHT CET 2020: Maharashtra CET Cell To Release MCA CET Admit Cards Soon At Cetcell.mahacet.org
MAH MCA CET 2018 Results To Be Released Soon @ Dtemaharashtra.gov.in; Check Details Here
DTE Maharashtra Releases MAH MCA CET 2017 Result; Abhishek Rajput Scores 99.99 Percentile
ICAR Results 2020: AIEEA, AICE Answer Key Released At Icar.nta.nic.in
MHT CET 2020 Exam Over; Answer Key, Counselling Soon
Punjab Board Releases Classes 10, 12 Compartment Exam Admit Cards At Pseb.ac.in
MAH MCA CET 2020 Admit Card Released, Know How To Download
MAH MCA CET 2020 Admit Card Released, Know How To Download
New Delhi:

MAH MCA CET 2020 Admit Card: The State Common Entrance Examination Cell, Maharashtra has released the MAH MCA CET 2020 admit card or call letter. Candidates can now download the MCA CET from the official website, using their roll number/registration number and password/date of birth. The MCA CET 2020 admit card download window will be available up to October 28. The Master of Computer Applications (MCA) Common Entrance Test, or MAH MCA CET 2020 is scheduled for October 28, 2020.

MAH MCA CET 2020 Admit Card: Direct Link

How To Download MAH MCA CET 2020 Admit Card

  1. Go to the official website

  2. Click on ‘Download hall ticket’

  3. A new window will appear

  4. On the right-hand panel, key in your login credentials

  5. Submit and download the hall ticket.

To avoid heavy traffic, the authorities have asked candidates to download hall tickets in the night hours. “If you are not able to download the Call Letter immediately, please retry after a gap of 5 minutes or during off-peak hours during the night,” an official statement said.

Meanwhile, MHT CET 2020 for PCM and PCB groups ended yesterday. The authorities are soon expected to release the answer on the official website. As many as 4,35,653 candidates from Maharashtra registered for the MHT CET in Physics, Chemistry, Maths (PCM) and Physics, Chemistry, Biology (PCB) combination.

Click here for more Education News
MAH CET hall ticket
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Government Issues Draft Rules For Rashtriya Raksha University Act
Government Issues Draft Rules For Rashtriya Raksha University Act
AUD Admission 2020: Ambedkar University Announces 2nd Cut-Off List, Marginal Dip In All Courses
AUD Admission 2020: Ambedkar University Announces 2nd Cut-Off List, Marginal Dip In All Courses
Education Minister To Virtually Inaugurate Permanent Campus Of IIT Ropar
Education Minister To Virtually Inaugurate Permanent Campus Of IIT Ropar
IIT Kharagpur’s COVID-19 Diagnostic Machine Gets ICMR Certification
IIT Kharagpur’s COVID-19 Diagnostic Machine Gets ICMR Certification
ICAR Results 2020: AIEEA, AICE Answer Key Released At Icar.nta.nic.in
ICAR Results 2020: AIEEA, AICE Answer Key Released At Icar.nta.nic.in
.......................... Advertisement ..........................