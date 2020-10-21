MAH MCA CET 2020 Admit Card Released, Know How To Download

MAH MCA CET 2020 Admit Card: The State Common Entrance Examination Cell, Maharashtra has released the MAH MCA CET 2020 admit card or call letter. Candidates can now download the MCA CET from the official website, using their roll number/registration number and password/date of birth. The MCA CET 2020 admit card download window will be available up to October 28. The Master of Computer Applications (MCA) Common Entrance Test, or MAH MCA CET 2020 is scheduled for October 28, 2020.

MAH MCA CET 2020 Admit Card: Direct Link

How To Download MAH MCA CET 2020 Admit Card

Go to the official website Click on ‘Download hall ticket’ A new window will appear On the right-hand panel, key in your login credentials Submit and download the hall ticket.

To avoid heavy traffic, the authorities have asked candidates to download hall tickets in the night hours. “If you are not able to download the Call Letter immediately, please retry after a gap of 5 minutes or during off-peak hours during the night,” an official statement said.

Meanwhile, MHT CET 2020 for PCM and PCB groups ended yesterday. The authorities are soon expected to release the answer on the official website. As many as 4,35,653 candidates from Maharashtra registered for the MHT CET in Physics, Chemistry, Maths (PCM) and Physics, Chemistry, Biology (PCB) combination.