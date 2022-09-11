MAH MBA CET 2022 Result Soon; Here's How To Check

MAH MBA CET 2022 Result Soon

MAH MBA CET 2022 Result: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will declare the Maharastra Common Entrance Test (MAH CET) MBA 2022 result soon. Once declared, the candidates can check and download the MAH MBA, MMS CET result 2022 through the official website– cetcell.mahacet.org. Candidates will need to enter their application number and date of birth in order to download the MAH MBA CET 2022 scorecard.

The State CET Cell has conducted the MAH MBA CET examination on August 23, 24, and 25. The examination was held in a time span of three days and two shifts- from 9 am to 11:30 am and from 2 pm to 4:30 pm. The MAH CET MBA exam was held for a duration of 150 minutes. Candidates were asked to answer 200 multiple choice questions (MCQs) of 200 total marks. The MBA CET marking scheme includes one mark (+1) for each correct answer while there is no negative marking for the wrong answer.

MAH CET MBA Result 2022: How To Check

Go to the official website-- cetcell.mahacet.org.

On the homepage, click on the ‘MAH-MBA/MMS CET 2022 Score Card’ link

Enter your login credentials and submit details

The MAH CET 2022 score card will get displayed on the screen.

Download and take a printout of the MAH CET MBA result for further reference.

Maharashtra State CET Cell conducts the MBA, MMS CET entrance exam for admission to Masters in Business Administration (MBA) and Masters in Management Studies (MMS) programmes offered by various universities and institutions in the state of Maharastra.