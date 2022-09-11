MAH MBA CET 2022 Result Out; Direct Link, Steps To Download Scorecard

MAH MBA, MMS CET 2022 Result Declared Today

MAH MBA CET 2022 Result: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell, has declared the Maharastra Common Entrance Test (MAH CET) MBA 2022 result today, September 11. The candidates can download the MAH MBA, MMS CET 2022 score card through the official website– cetcell.mahacet.org. To check and download the Maharastra CET MBA result, candidates need to log in with their application number and date of birth. The State CET Cell has conducted the MAH MBA CET examination on August 23, 24, and 25. Click here to check MAH CET MBA result 2022

The MBA CET score card will include candidate's personal details, subjects, marks obtained, maximum marks and pass/fail status. Maharashtra State CET Cell conducts the MBA, MMS CET entrance exam for admission to Masters in Business Administration (MBA) and Masters in Management Studies (MMS) programmes. The examination was held online in computer based test (CBT) mode.

MAH CET MBA Result 2022: How To Check

Go to the official website-- cetcell.mahacet.org.

On the homepage, click on the ‘MAH-MBA/MMS CET 2022 Score Card’ link

Enter your login credentials and submit details

The MAH CET 2022 score card will get displayed on the screen.

Download and take a printout of the MAH CET MBA result for further reference.

Direct Link: MAH MBA CET 2022 Result

The candidate who qualifies the MAH MBA CET can participate in the counselling process for admission to state institutions and universities including management education institutes of Maharashtra government run colleges, university departments of management education and university-managed management education institutes.