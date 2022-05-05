  • Home
MAH MBA CET 2022 Registration Date Revised; Details On Application Process

MAH MBA CET 2022: Candidates can now apply for MAH-MBA and MMS CET 2022 by May 11. Applicants willing to register for MAH MBA/ MMS can apply online at mahacet.org.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: May 5, 2022 7:33 pm IST

MAH MBA CET 2022 Registration Date Revised; Details On Application Process
MAH MBA CET date revised, details here
New Delhi:

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has revised the MAH MBA CET 2022 registration date. Candidates can now apply for MAH-MBA and MMS CET 2022 by May 11. Applicants willing to register for MAH MBA/ MMS can apply online at mahacet.org. The MAH CET 2022 MBA entrance exam has also been rescheduled to be held between August 23 and August 25.

Students after qualifying MAH MBA/ MMS CET will be able to participate in the counselling process for admission to state institutions and universities including management education institutes of Maharashtra government run colleges, university departments of management education and university-managed management education institutes.

MAH MBA/ MMS CET Application: How To Apply

  1. Go to mahacet.org
  2. Click on the designated MBA/ MMS CET
  3. Fill the application form with details including personal information and education details
  4. Submit and download the application form

MAH MBA CET: Eligibility

To be considered eligible to apply for MAH MBA CET, a canidate must have qualified minimum three-year duration undergraduate degree awarded by any of the universities recognised by University Grants Commission or Association of Indian Universities in any discipline with at least 50 per cent marks in aggregate or equivalent or have appeared for the final year examination. There also exists some relaxations with respect to qualifying marks for the reserved category candidates.

Maharashtra MBA CET

