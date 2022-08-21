MAH MBA CET 2022 From August 23; Check Syllabus, Paper Pattern

MAH CET MBA 2022 Exam Syllabus, Paper Pattern

MAH MBA CET 2022: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will conduct the Maharastra Common Entrance Test (MAH CET) MBA 2022 exam on August 23, 24, and 25. The MAH MBA CET examination will be held in a time span of three days and two shifts. The first shift will be organised from 9 am to 11:30 am and the second shift will be conducted from 2 pm to 4:30 pm. The State CET Cell has already issued the MAH CET MBA admit card at the official website – cetcell.mahacet.org. Candidates need to log in with their application number and date of birth to download the MAH CET 2022 admit card.

The MAH CET MBA exam paper will include questions comprised from four sections - Abstract Reasoning, Logical Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude and Verbal Ability. The questions from Abstract Reasiong will be based on Venn diagrams, Non-Verbal Reasoning, Odd one out, stand-alone questions on topics based on critical and logical reasoning. The Logical Reasoning will include questions from Puzzle sets, Critical Reasoning, Syllogisms, Seating Arrangement and Blood Relations.

Moreover, the questions from Quantitative Aptitude will include topics like Algebra, Arithmetic, Data Interpretation and Geometry. While the Verbal Ability section will include questions from Sentence Completion, Fill in the blanks, Reading Comprehension Passages and Para Completion.

The MAH CET MBA exam will be held for a duration of 150 minutes. Candidates will have to answer 200 multiple choice questions (MCQs) of 200 total marks. The candidates will be awarded one mark (+1) for each correct answer while there is no negative marking for the wrong answer. There is no sectional time limit in MAH MBA CET 2022 and candidates are allowed to switch between sections as per their preferences.

MAH MBA CET 2022 Paper Pattern