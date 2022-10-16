MAH MBA CET 2022 Counselling Provisional Merit List Out; Direct Link Here

MAH MBA/MMS CET 2022 provisional seat allotment list out

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has announced the provisional merit list of MAH MBA/MMS CET 2022. Candidates who had registered to the centralised admission process (CAP) for admission to first-year postgraduate technical courses in management admissions -- MBA and MMS for the academic year 2022-2023 can now check the merit list on mba2022.mahacet.org.in.

The final MAH MBA/MMS CET 2022 merit list for Maharashtra state candidates and all-India candidates will be issued on October 19. The online submission and confirmation of option form of CAP Round-1 through candidate's login by the candidate will be held between October 20 and October 25.

MAH CET 2022 Provisional Merit List: How To Download

Visit the MAH CET 2022 official website - cetcell.mahacet.org or mba2022.mahacet.org.in Click on the MBA/ MMS link On the MAH MBA/MMS CET counselling page, click on the link designated for provisional merit list for MBA admission Download and take a printout of MAH CET provisional merit list

MAH MBA/MMS CET Counselling Dates 2022