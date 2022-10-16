MAH MBA CET 2022 Counselling Provisional Merit List Out; Direct Link Here
MAH MBA CET 2022: The final merit list of MAH MBA/MMS CET 2022 for Maharashtra state candidates and all-India candidates will be issued on October 19.
The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has announced the provisional merit list of MAH MBA/MMS CET 2022. Candidates who had registered to the centralised admission process (CAP) for admission to first-year postgraduate technical courses in management admissions -- MBA and MMS for the academic year 2022-2023 can now check the merit list on mba2022.mahacet.org.in.
The final MAH MBA/MMS CET 2022 merit list for Maharashtra state candidates and all-India candidates will be issued on October 19. The online submission and confirmation of option form of CAP Round-1 through candidate's login by the candidate will be held between October 20 and October 25.
MAH MBA CET Counselling Round-1 Provisional List: Direct Link
MAH CET 2022 Provisional Merit List: How To Download
- Visit the MAH CET 2022 official website - cetcell.mahacet.org or mba2022.mahacet.org.in
- Click on the MBA/ MMS link
- On the MAH MBA/MMS CET counselling page, click on the link designated for provisional merit list for MBA admission
- Download and take a printout of MAH CET provisional merit list
MAH MBA/MMS CET Counselling Dates 2022
Events
Dates
MAH CET provisional merit list
October 15, 2022
MAH CET counselling final merit list
October 19, 2022
Display of provisional category wise seats
October 19, 2022
Web options form for CAP round 1
October 20 to 25, 2022
Display of provisional allotment CAP round 1
October 28, 2022
Reporting to institute CAP round 1
October 20 to 31, 2022