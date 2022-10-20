MAH MBA CET 2022 Counselling Final Merit List Out; Direct Link Here

  • Home
MAH MBA CET 2022: The MAH CET Cell has issued the merit list for Maharashtra state candidates and all-India candidates at mba2022.mahacet.org.in.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Oct 20, 2022 9:54 am IST

MBA, MMS CET final merit list out at MAH CET Cell
New Delhi:

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has issued the final merit list for MAH MBA and MMS CET 2022. The MAH CET Cell has announced the MBA final merit list against registration for the centralised admission process (CAP) for admission to first-year postgraduate technical courses in management admissions -- MBA and MMS. Candidates seeking admission to MBA and MMS programmes for the academic year 2022-2023 can now check the final merit list on mba2022.mahacet.org.in. The MAH CET Cell has issued the merit list for Maharashtra state candidates and all-India candidates.

The online submission and confirmation of options for admission against CAP Round-1 through candidate's login by the candidate will be held between October 20 and October 25. Reporting to institute CAP round 1 have to be done from October 20 to 31.

MAH CET 2022 Final Merit List: How To Download

  1. Visit the MAH CET 2022 official website - cetcell.mahacet.org or mba2022.mahacet.org.in
  2. Click on the MBA/ MMS link
  3. On the MAH MBA/MMS CET counselling page, click on the designated merit list for MBA admission link
  4. Download and take a printout of MAH CET final merit list

Final merit list for MBA/ MMS for all India candidates: Direct Link

Final merit list for MBA/ MMS for Maharashtra state candidates: Direct Link

Provisional seat distribution for admission: Direct Link

