MAH MBA CET 2022 Admit Card Out; Direct Link, How To Download

MAH MBA CET 2022 Admit Card

MAH CET MBA Admit Card: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has released the Maharastra Common Entrance Test (MAH CET) 2022 admit card today, August 12. The MAH CET MBA admit card can be downloaded online from the official website – cetcell.mahacet.org. To download the MAH CET 2022 admit card, candidates need to log in with their application number and date of birth.

Recommended: Free Download MAH MBA CET Previous Year Sample Papers. Click Here

Don't Miss: MAH MBA CET Preparation Tips to qualify the exam with a good score. Check Here

Also See: MAH CET MBA 2022 Syllabus. Check Now

The State CET Cell will conduct the Maharashtra MBA CET examination from August 23 to 25 in online mode. The MBA CET hall ticket 2022 will include details such as candidate's name, exam date and time, admission category, venue address, seat number, date of birth of candidates, exam day instructions. Along with the MAH CET MBA dmit card, a valid photo ID proof is required to be carried at the exam centre.

MAH CET MBA Admit Card 2022: How To Download

Go to the official website-- cetcell.mahacet.org.

On the homepage, click on the ‘MAH-MBA CET 2022 View Admit Card’ link

Enter your login credentials and submit details

The MAH CET 2022 admit card will get displayed on the screen.

Download and take a printout of the MAH CET MBA hall ticket for further reference.

Direct Link: MAH CET MBA Admit Card 2022

Candidates should cross check their name, exam date, time, centre, photograph must be clearly visible on the MAH CET admit card. Maharashtra State CET Cell is conducting the MBA-CET entrance exam for admission to Masters in Business Administration (MBA) and Masters in Management Studies (MMS) programmes offered by various universities and institutions in the state of Maharastra.