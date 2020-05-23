MAH MBA CET 2020 Result Declared; Here Is How You Can Check

Image credit: Shutterstock image for representation purpose MAH MBA CET 2020 results

The results for the MAH MBA CET 2020 have been declared. The Maharashtra’s State Common Entrance Test (MAH CET) conducts this entrance exam for admission to postgraduate management, or MBA and MMS, programmes.

On May 22, the Maharashtra Minister of Higher Education and Technical Education Uday Samant had tweeted that the results will be out at 11 am on May 23.

MAH MBA CET result 2020 was conducted in online mode on March 14 and 15.

The candidates can check the MAH MBA CET result 2020 online at ‘mahacet.org’ or ‘cetcell.mahacet.org’.

The qualified candidates will be called for the counselling process.

Selected candidates have to register themselves for the counselling process.

Earlier, the MAH-MBA/MMS CET 2020 result was scheduled to be declared on March 31 but had to be postponed due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

MAH MBA CET Result 2020: How to Check

The candidates should visit the official website at mahacet.org OR cetcell.mahacet.org and click on the result link on the home page. The candidates can then enter their login credentials to check their results.

Maharashtra MBA CET is conducted for admission in all Government of Maharashtra Management Education Institutes, University Departments of Management Education, University-managed Management Education Institutes, and all Un-Aided Management Education Institutes.