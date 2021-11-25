MAH LLb CET Counselling Begins; Application Steps Here
MAH CET Counseling 2021: Students have to login at the state Common Entrance Test (CET) portal to apply online for admission to three-year MAH LLb courses.
The counselling process for the Maharashtra LLb three-year courses begin. Students have to login at the state Common Entrance Test (CET) portal to apply online for admission to three-year MAH LLb courses. Students must have secured a valid non-zero CET score in MAH CET 3-year LLB to be eligible to apply online for the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) application form and provide their preference of college.
After filling the MAH CET 3-year LLb CAP application form, students will be required to fill the option form. The MAH CET option form will allow the applicant to select law colleges. Candidates also have the option to reset the preferences by using the ‘Reset Preferences’ option. After selecting the law colleges, candidates must lock the option form.
MAH LLb CET Counseling Application Steps
- Visit the 3-year LLb CET portal
- Click on “New Registration” link.
- Insert registration number and roll number
- Complete CAP registration by filling the form. Candidates have to enter their name, contact information and password.
- Log in using registration ID and password.
- Fill the CAP application form by entering all required details.
- Upload documents including passport sized photograph and signature.
- Pay the application fee online
- Submit