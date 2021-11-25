MAH LLb CET Counselling Begins; Application Steps Here

MAH CET 2021 counselling begins for 3-year LLb courses

The counselling process for the Maharashtra LLb three-year courses begin. Students have to login at the state Common Entrance Test (CET) portal to apply online for admission to three-year MAH LLb courses. Students must have secured a valid non-zero CET score in MAH CET 3-year LLB to be eligible to apply online for the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) application form and provide their preference of college.

After filling the MAH CET 3-year LLb CAP application form, students will be required to fill the option form. The MAH CET option form will allow the applicant to select law colleges. Candidates also have the option to reset the preferences by using the ‘Reset Preferences’ option. After selecting the law colleges, candidates must lock the option form.

MAH LLb CET Counseling Application Steps