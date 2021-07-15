  • Home
MAH LLb 5-Years CET 2021: Application Deadline For MHT CET Integrated Law Extended

MAH LLb 5-Years CET 2021: Earlier scheduled to end on July 12, the MAH LLb CET application window will now close on July 20.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jul 15, 2021 2:02 pm IST

MAH Law CET application deadline extended
New Delhi:

The application deadline for the five-year integrated law programme Common Entrance Test (MAH LLb 5-Year CET) has been extended. Earlier scheduled to end on July 12, the MAH LLb CET application window will now close on July 20. Students whose Class 12 results are awaited, or who have already qualified Class 12th exams, and seeking admission to LLb 5-Year integrated course can apply online at llb5cet2021.mahacet.org. Applicants will be shortlisted for admission on the basis of their scores obtained in MAH LLb 5-Year CET.

Update: Know about MHCET Syllabus & Exam Pattern. Click Here To Download Free E-Book. 

The MAH CET Law administering boady State CET Cell's website while announcing the new deadline said: “First Extension to Application Form filling for MAH-L.L.B.5Yrs.(Five Year Integrated Course)-CET 2021 on the requests of Colleges and Candidates of Law.”

MHT CET Application: Direct Link

MHT CET LLb 5-Year Integrated Course: Notification

MAH LLb 5-Year CET 2021: How To Apply

  • Visit the official website State CET -- llb5cet2021.mahacet.org
  • Click on designated MHT CET 2021 link
  • Register with the names and contact information of
  • Login with the system-generated credentials
  • Fill the MHT CET application form and submit

“MAH-LLb 5-year CET 2021 shall be conducted only in the On-Line Mode in Multiple Sessions, if required in selected centers in the State of Maharashtra and selected Centres from Other States,” a statement from the MAH LLb information brochure said. The MAH LLb 5-Year CET exam date and release of admit card date will be announced later.

“Candidates shall have to appear for the On-Line CET strictly as per the date and Session allotted to them at the allotted Venue and Center. No candidate will be allowed to appear for the Test in other than the allotted Session. No request for Centre, Venue and Session change will be entertained,” it added.

