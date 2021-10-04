  • Home
MAH LLB 5-Year CET 2021 Admit Card Released, Direct Link

MAH LLB 5-Year CET 2021 Admit Card: Candidates who have applied to appear for the test can download the MAH LLB 5-year CET 2021 hall ticket from the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Oct 4, 2021 4:50 pm IST

MHT CET LLB hall ticket 2021 released
New Delhi:

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has released the MHT CET admit card 2021 for admission to the 5-year integrated LLB programme. Candidates who have applied to appear for the test can download the MAH LLB 5-year CET 2021 hall ticket from the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org.

The entrance exam for 5-year LLB course was initially scheduled to be conducted on October 3, however, it was deferred as the date of the examination clashed with the date of JEE Advanced 2021 examination.

The MAH LLB CET 2021 exam for the 5-year LLB course will be conducted on October 8.

For the 3-year LLB course, the MAH LLB CET 2021 exam will be held on October 4 and 5.

MAH CET 2021 Admit Card: How To Download

  • Go to the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org
  • On the homepage, click on the "MAH LLB 5-year CET 2021" link
  • Enter the application number and date of birth.
  • Click on the “Login” button.
  • Your MHT CET hall ticket 2021 will be displayed on the screen
  • Download and take a print out of the MAH LLB 5-year CET 2021 admit card for future use.
