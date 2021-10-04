MAH LLB 5-Year CET 2021 Admit Card Released, Direct Link

MHT CET LLB hall ticket 2021 released

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has released the MHT CET admit card 2021 for admission to the 5-year integrated LLB programme. Candidates who have applied to appear for the test can download the MAH LLB 5-year CET 2021 hall ticket from the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org.

The entrance exam for 5-year LLB course was initially scheduled to be conducted on October 3, however, it was deferred as the date of the examination clashed with the date of JEE Advanced 2021 examination.

The MAH LLB CET 2021 exam for the 5-year LLB course will be conducted on October 8.

For the 3-year LLB course, the MAH LLB CET 2021 exam will be held on October 4 and 5.

MAH CET 2021 Admit Card: How To Download