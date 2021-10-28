MAH LLB 2021 Result Out; Direct Link Here

The Maharashtra state cell has released the MAH LLB 2021 result on the official website-- cetcell.mahacet.org.

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Oct 28, 2021 6:00 pm IST

MAH LLB 5years result declared
New Delhi:

The Maharashtra state cell has released the MAH LLB 2021 result on the official website-- cetcell.mahacet.org. Students who appeared for the five years integrated law course entrance examination can check their result through the direct link given below. The result is declared in a PDF format so no login credentials are required.

MAH LLB 2021 Result: Direct Link

This year, a total of 24,882 students Registered for MAH LLB and students appeared for the examination. The highest normalised CET score reached to 139 out of 150 marks. Yash Chaudhary secured 139 marks and topped the examination.

How To Check MAH LLB 2021 Result?

Students can follow these stepwise instructions to check and download their MAH LLB 5years result through the official website:

  • Go to the official website-- cetcell.mahacet.org

  • On the homage, click on the MAH LLB 2021 result link (once the result is out)

  • A new login page will reopen

  • Key in MAH LLB 2021 application number and password

  • Click on Login tab

  • MAH LLB Result will appear on the screen

  • Check and download the result

  • Take a screenshot or print out of the result for further reference

The state cell also released the MHT CET 2021 result yesterday, October 27. Students can check and download their scorecards through the official website. MHT CET result for both PCM and PCB groups has been released.

MAH AAC CET MAH-LL.B (5 years) CET
