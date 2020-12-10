MAH CET Schedule For MCA Courses Released At Mahacet.org

MAH CET Schedule For MCA Courses Released; Details Here
State Common Entrance Test Cell Maharashtra has released the Master of Computer Application (MCA) courses schedule at mahacet.org.
The State Common Entrance Test Cell Maharashtra has released the schedule for MCA courses at mahacet.org. Students seeking admission to the first year and direct second year (lateral entry) in Master of Computer Applications (MCA) in the government, government-aided, university-managed institutes, university-managed departments and unaided private professional educational institutes for the academic year 2020-21 can check the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test MCA (MHT CET) MCA 2020 schedule.
As per the MHT CET MCA dates, the online registration of application and uploading of required documents by the candidate for admission has started today and will continue till December 16. According to the MHT CET MCA dates, documents e-verification and confirmation of application form for admission will start from December 10 to December 17.
As per the MHT CET MCA dates, the state CET Cell will release the provisional merit list on December 19. The schedule, as per the Maharashtra State CET Cell, is provisional and may change due to unavoidable circumstances.
MHT CET CAP Schedule For MCA Courses
Activity
Dates
Online registration of application and uploading of required documents by the Candidate for admission on website
December 10 - December 16
Documents E-verification and confirmation of Application Form for Admission. (Online Scrutiny of Documents through CAP Agency)
December 10 - December 17
Display of the provisional merit list for Maharashtra State / All India /
Union Territory of J&K and Union Territory of Ladakh Migrant
candidates on website.
December 19
Submission of grievance
December 20-21
Display of the Final Merit lists of Maharashtra State / All India / Union Territory of J&K and Union Territory of Ladakh Migrant candidates on website
December 23
Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round 1
December 23
Online Submission and Confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round-1 through candidate’s Login by the Candidate
December 24 - December 26
Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-1
December 30
Accepting to the offered seat by candidate through his/her login as per Allotment of CAP Round 1
December 31 - January 2
Reporting to the Allotted Institute and Confirmation of Admission by submitting required documents and payment of fee after CAP Round 1
December 31 - January 2