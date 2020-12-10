  • Home
  • Education
  • MAH CET Schedule For MCA Courses Released; Details Here

MAH CET Schedule For MCA Courses Released; Details Here

State Common Entrance Test Cell Maharashtra has released the Master of Computer Application (MCA) courses schedule at mahacet.org.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Dec 10, 2020 5:29 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

MHT CET 2020: Maharashtra CET Cell To Start ME, MTech Counselling From December 11
MHT CET Counselling 2020 Begins At Cetcell.mahacet.org, Apply Till December 15
MHT CET 2020: Centralised Admission For Technical, Non-Technical Courses Begins
MHT CET Vocational Results 2020 Today At cetcell.mahacet.org
MHT CET Centralized Admission Process Schedule For BFA Courses Released; Details Here
MHT CET Law 2020 Result Declared; Check Scores At Mahacet.org
MAH CET Schedule For MCA Courses Released; Details Here
MAH CET Schedule For MCA Courses Released At Mahacet.org
New Delhi:

The State Common Entrance Test Cell Maharashtra has released the schedule for MCA courses at mahacet.org. Students seeking admission to the first year and direct second year (lateral entry) in Master of Computer Applications (MCA) in the government, government-aided, university-managed institutes, university-managed departments and unaided private professional educational institutes for the academic year 2020-21 can check the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test MCA (MHT CET) MCA 2020 schedule.

As per the MHT CET MCA dates, the online registration of application and uploading of required documents by the candidate for admission has started today and will continue till December 16. According to the MHT CET MCA dates, documents e-verification and confirmation of application form for admission will start from December 10 to December 17.

As per the MHT CET MCA dates, the state CET Cell will release the provisional merit list on December 19. The schedule, as per the Maharashtra State CET Cell, is provisional and may change due to unavoidable circumstances.

MHT CET CAP Schedule For MCA Courses

Activity

Dates

Online registration of application and uploading of required documents by the Candidate for admission on website

December 10 - December 16

Documents E-verification and confirmation of Application Form for Admission. (Online Scrutiny of Documents through CAP Agency)


December 10 - December 17

Display of the provisional merit list for Maharashtra State / All India /

Union Territory of J&K and Union Territory of Ladakh Migrant

candidates on website.


December 19

Submission of grievance

December 20-21

Display of the Final Merit lists of Maharashtra State / All India / Union Territory of J&K and Union Territory of Ladakh Migrant candidates on website


December 23

Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round 1

December 23

Online Submission and Confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round-1 through candidate’s Login by the Candidate

December 24 - December 26

Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-1

December 30

Accepting to the offered seat by candidate through his/her login as per Allotment of CAP Round 1

December 31 - January 2

Reporting to the Allotted Institute and Confirmation of Admission by submitting required documents and payment of fee after CAP Round 1


December 31 - January 2

Click here for more Education News
MAH MCA result MAH MCA CET Result
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
‘Nothing Is Clarified,’ Complain Students About Education Minister’s Live Webinar
‘Nothing Is Clarified,’ Complain Students About Education Minister’s Live Webinar
Live Updates: No Plan To Cancel NEET 2021, Considering Multiple Attempts For JEE Main; Says Education Minister
Live | Live Updates: No Plan To Cancel NEET 2021, Considering Multiple Attempts For JEE Main; Says Education Minister
IIM Ahmedabad Placements: Tata Consultancy Services Top Recruiter In Cluster 3
IIM Ahmedabad Placements: Tata Consultancy Services Top Recruiter In Cluster 3
ACET 2021: Institute Of Actuaries Of India Extends Registration Date For Entrance Test
ACET 2021: Institute Of Actuaries Of India Extends Registration Date For Entrance Test
IIT Madras, Wipro GE Healthcare Tie Up To Foster Industry-Academia Collaboration
IIT Madras, Wipro GE Healthcare Tie Up To Foster Industry-Academia Collaboration
.......................... Advertisement ..........................