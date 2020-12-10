MAH CET Schedule For MCA Courses Released At Mahacet.org

The State Common Entrance Test Cell Maharashtra has released the schedule for MCA courses at mahacet.org. Students seeking admission to the first year and direct second year (lateral entry) in Master of Computer Applications (MCA) in the government, government-aided, university-managed institutes, university-managed departments and unaided private professional educational institutes for the academic year 2020-21 can check the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test MCA (MHT CET) MCA 2020 schedule.

As per the MHT CET MCA dates, the online registration of application and uploading of required documents by the candidate for admission has started today and will continue till December 16. According to the MHT CET MCA dates, documents e-verification and confirmation of application form for admission will start from December 10 to December 17.

As per the MHT CET MCA dates, the state CET Cell will release the provisional merit list on December 19. The schedule, as per the Maharashtra State CET Cell, is provisional and may change due to unavoidable circumstances.

MHT CET CAP Schedule For MCA Courses