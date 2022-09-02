MAH CET Result 2022 For BPlanning Out; Here's How To Check

  • Home
The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has declared the MAH BPlanning CET 2022 result today, September 2.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Sep 2, 2022 4:59 pm IST

MAH BPlanning CET Result 2022 Declared

MAH CET Result 2022 BPlanning: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has declared the MAH BPlanning CET 2022 result today, September 2. The candidates can check the MAH BPlanning CET result from the official website- cetcell.mahacet.org. To check and download the MAH BPlanning CET score card, candidates need to log in with application number and date of birth.

The State CET Cell has conducted the entrance exam for BPlanning programme from August 23 to 25 in online mode. The exam is conducted for admission in the Bachelor of Planning (BPlanning) programme for the academic year 2022-23. The MAH BPlanning CET score card will include details like candidate's name, roll number, parent's name, section wise category, marks secured, maximum marks and other details.

MAH BPlanning CET Result 2022: How To Check

  • Go to the official website- cetcell.mahacet.org

  • On the homepage, click on the link ‘MAH BPlanning CET 2022 score card’ link

  • It will redirect you to the new page

  • Enter your login credentials like- application number and date of birth

  • The MAH BPlanning CET 2022 result will be displayed on the screen

  • Download and take a printout of the MAH BPlanning CET score card for further reference.

Direct Link: MAH BPlanning CET Result 2022

