  • Home
  • Education
  • MAH CET Result 2021 Declared For BEd, MPEd Courses; Direct Link To Download Scorecard

MAH CET Result 2021 Declared For BEd, MPEd Courses; Direct Link To Download Scorecard

MAH CET Result 2021: The candidates who appeared for the MAH CET 2021 BA/ BSc BEd CET and MPEd CET will now be able to access the scorecards from the MHT CET official website -- cetcell.mahacet.org.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Oct 23, 2021 8:47 am IST

RELATED NEWS

MHT CET Result 2021: How To Download Scorecards From Official Website
MHT CET Result 2021 Soon; Details On Marking Scheme, Answer Key
MHT CET PCM, PCB Result Today? Here's What We Know
MHT CET Result 2021: Students Will Get Full Marks For These Questions
MHT CET 2021 Result To Release By October 28; Check How, Where To Download
MHT CET Result 2021: Know About Centralized Counselling Process (CAP)
MAH CET Result 2021 Declared For BEd, MPEd Courses; Direct Link To Download Scorecard
MAH CET 2021 results announced for BEd, MPEd courses
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) cell has announced the MAH CET results for BA and BSc BEd(four-year integrated course) CET and MPEd CET. The MAH CET result has been released along with the score cards of the individual applicants. The candidates who appeared for the MAH CET 2021 BA/ BSc BEd CET and MPEd CET will now be able to access the scorecards from the MHT CET official website -- cetcell.mahacet.org. To access the MAH CET result 2021 score card online, students have to login at the website with the application numbers and dates of birth.

Recommended: Check Your Admission Chances in colleges accepting MHTCET Score. Click Here

Latest: Apply to these TOP institutions with your JEE Main/ Class 12/ MHT CET score - Check List here 

Candidates meeting the MAH CET cut-off will be able to participate in the counselling process and apply for admission at the BA and BSc BEd (four-year integrated course) and MPEd courses in the colleges of Maharashtra.

How To Download MHT CET Result 2021 Scorecard

  1. Go to cetcell.mahacet.org
  2. Under the ‘Result CET 2021’ click on the link to download MAH CET results for BA and BSc BEd(four-year integrated course) CET and MPEd CET scorecard
  3. Login with application number and date of birth
  4. Submit to view results

Candidates are advised to preserve printed or digital copies of mark sheets, application form and admit cards as these documents may be required for counselling. The counselling schedule and process will be announced after results. The scorecards released also has provided the percentile scores obtained by the candidates.

MAH BA BEd and BSc BEd (four-year integrated course) CET Result: Direct Link

MAH MPEd CET Result: Direct Link

Click here for more Education News
MHT CET Result
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Uttar Pradesh Government To Transfer Money To Bank Accounts Of Students' Parents To Buy Uniform, School Bags
Uttar Pradesh Government To Transfer Money To Bank Accounts Of Students' Parents To Buy Uniform, School Bags
Maharashtra: Thane Colleges To Hold Camps To Vaccinate Students
Maharashtra: Thane Colleges To Hold Camps To Vaccinate Students
DU Admission 2021: Over 58,000 Students Secure Admissions In Delhi University So Far
DU Admission 2021: Over 58,000 Students Secure Admissions In Delhi University So Far
Free Education For Those Whose Family Income Is Less Than Rs 1.80 Lakh Per Annum: Haryana Chief Minister
Free Education For Those Whose Family Income Is Less Than Rs 1.80 Lakh Per Annum: Haryana Chief Minister
UP Board Extends Exam Fee Submission Deadline For Classes 10, 12
UP Board Extends Exam Fee Submission Deadline For Classes 10, 12
.......................... Advertisement ..........................