Image credit: Shutterstock MAH CET 2021 results announced for BEd, MPEd courses

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) cell has announced the MAH CET results for BA and BSc BEd(four-year integrated course) CET and MPEd CET. The MAH CET result has been released along with the score cards of the individual applicants. The candidates who appeared for the MAH CET 2021 BA/ BSc BEd CET and MPEd CET will now be able to access the scorecards from the MHT CET official website -- cetcell.mahacet.org. To access the MAH CET result 2021 score card online, students have to login at the website with the application numbers and dates of birth.

Candidates meeting the MAH CET cut-off will be able to participate in the counselling process and apply for admission at the BA and BSc BEd (four-year integrated course) and MPEd courses in the colleges of Maharashtra.

How To Download MHT CET Result 2021 Scorecard

Go to cetcell.mahacet.org Under the ‘Result CET 2021’ click on the link to download MAH CET results for BA and BSc BEd(four-year integrated course) CET and MPEd CET scorecard Login with application number and date of birth Submit to view results

Candidates are advised to preserve printed or digital copies of mark sheets, application form and admit cards as these documents may be required for counselling. The counselling schedule and process will be announced after results. The scorecards released also has provided the percentile scores obtained by the candidates.

MAH BA BEd and BSc BEd (four-year integrated course) CET Result: Direct Link

MAH MPEd CET Result: Direct Link