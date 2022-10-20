MAH CET MBA Counselling 2022: CAP Round 1 Option Entry Begins Today; Details Here

MAH CET MBA counselling 2022 CAP round 1 option entry from today

The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra, will start the MAH MBA/MMS CET counselling 2022 round 1 option entry today, October 20. Candidates can submit and confirm the option form of CAP round 1 through their login on the official website-- cetcell.mahacet.org or mba2022.mahacet.org.in. The MAH MBA CET option entry window is available between October 20 and October 25, 2022. Candidates can file maximum 300 choices of Institutes and courses in decreasing order of their preference.

Candidates should fill the MAH MBA CAP round 1 option form carefully as option form once locked will be considered for allotment in the respective CAP rounds. The Maharashtra State CET Cell will release the MAH MBA provisional allotment CAP round 1 on October 28. Aspirants have to report at the allotted institute and confirm their admission by submitting the original documents as required and pay the admission fee at allotted institution between October 29 and October 31, 2022.

MAH MBA CET Counselling 2022: Round 1 Options Entry Steps