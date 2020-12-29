Image credit: Shutterstock MAH CET MBA Counselling 2020 Registration Ends Today

Registration for MHT CET MBA counselling will end today, December 29. Candidates who have qualified in the entrance exam can register online on the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org. The last date for online verification of documents and confirmation of application is December 30. The provisional merit list for MBA admission will be displayed on January 2, 2021, and the final merit list, after hearing students’ grievances, will be published on January 7. Previously, the last date to apply for MHT CET MBA counselling 2020 was December 20.

During e-scrutiny of application forms, candidates with error in their application form will be informed through candidates’ login. If no error is found, the status of verification and confirmation of the application form will be available in candidates’ login along with receipt cum acknowledgment.

Steps to register for MHT CET CAP 2020

Go to the official MAH CET website -- mahacet.org.in.

Click on ‘New Candidate Registration’.

Fill up the registration form by providing the required details.

An OTP will be sent to the students’ registered email address or mobile number.

Enter the OTP to complete the MAH CET MBA counselling 2020 registration.

Fill the online MAH CET MBA application form 2020.

Upload required documents in a prescribed format and pay the application fee.

Apply here

As per the official notice, “facility of online registration and documents verification, confirmation of application form for admission to seats other than CAP seats shall be continued till 31st January 2021 up to 5.00 pm at online e-verification by scrutiny center”.

However, applications registered after December 29 will be considered only for Non-CAP Seats.

“Applications confirmed by Scrutiny Center after 30th December 2020 shall be considered only for Non-CAP Seats,” an official statement said.

Read the official notification