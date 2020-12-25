MAH CET MBA Counselling 2020 Registration Deadline Extended Till December 29

MHT CET MBA counselling registration deadline extended

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has again revised the MAH CET 2020 MBA application dates for counselling. The students can register online for MAH CET 2020 MBA at the official website cetcell.mahacet.org until December 29. MAH CET will verify candidates’ documents by December 30. The application fee for the unreserved categories is Rs 1,000. MAH-CET 2020 is being conducted for admissions into full-time Masters in Business Administration (MBA) programme in the academic year of 2020-21.

Those who register after the given date will only be considered for non-centralised admission process (non-CAP) seats.The first round of submission and confirmation of MAH CET CAP will be from January 8 to 10, 2021 and the second round will be from January 17 to 19.

Steps to register for MHT CET CAP 2020

Visit the official MAH CET website - mahacet.org.in.

Click on ‘New Candidate Registration’. It will redirect the candidates to the official MAH CET Counselling 2020 registration page.

In the registration page, candidates must enter their name, country, district, state, mobile number, email-ID, and password.

Then an OTP will be sent to the students’ registered email address/mobile number. Enter the received OTP to complete the MAH CET MBA counselling 2020 registration.

Visit the dashboard to fill the online MAH CET MBA application form 2020.

Upload all the required documents in a prescribed format and pay the application fee.Click submit.

Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MAH-CET) is a computer-based entrance test for the management programme. It is conducted for admissions into full-time management courses into affiliated institutes.