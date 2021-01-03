Image credit: Shutterstock MAH CET MBA 2020 Provisional Merit List Released; Here’s Direct Link

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, has released provisional merit lists of MAH CET MBA 2020. Candidates who qualified in the entrance exam and applied for counselling can now check the merit lists on the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org. The final MBA merit list, after hearing grievances, will be released on January 7 along with provisional seat matrix. The merit lists have been released separately for Maharashtra and all-India candidates.

Candidates will be allowed to raise grievance about correction required in the data displayed in the provisional merit list through his/her login till January 4 (up to 5 pm).

“The application of such candidates shall be reverted back to the candidate in his/her Login for rectification. Candidate shall upload the requisite documents to substantiate the claim for any correction/concession. The status of acceptance/rejection of Grievance raised by candidate shall be available in candidates Login along with latest receipt cum Acknowledgement,” an official statement said.

MAH CET MBA Merit List: Maharashtra Candidates

MAH CET MBA Merit List: All-India Candidates

Steps To Download MHT CET 2020 MBA Merit List

Go to the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org

Click on MBA/MMS under post-graduation courses

Click on the merit list link

Download the PDF file and check your result.

As per the revised schedule of MAH MBA counselling, candidates will be allowed to submit and confirm their option forms for round 1 counselling from January 8 to 10, after the release of the final merit list.

Provisional allotment result will be announced on January 12 and the round 2 counselling process will begin on January 16.