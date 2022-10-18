MAH CET LLB 3-Years Counselling 2022 Round 1 Final Merit List Today
The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell will release the MAH CET 3-year Law 2022 counselling final merit list today, October 18.
Candidates who have registered for MAH LLB 3-years CAP round 1 can check the final merit list on the official website- cetcell.mahacet.org or llb3cap22.mahacet.org. The Maharashtra CET Cell has released the 3-year LLB provisional merit list on October 15, 2022.
The candidates can release the MAH LLB 3-years counselling allocation list will be released on October 21 (11 am). Candidates who will get selected in MAH LLB 3-years seat allotment result can report at the allocated college and seek admission between October 22 to November 1, 2022.
MAH LLB 3-Year Counselling 2022: Important Dates
|Events
|Dates
|MAH LLB 3-years final merit list for round 1
|October 18, 2022.
|MAH LLB 3-years round 1 allocation list
|October 21, 2022
|Candidates report to allocated college and seek admission
|October 22 to November 1, 2022
|Colleges upload the admitted candidates
|October 22 to November 2, 2022
|Display of filled in seats and vacant seats
|November 3, 2022
|MAH LLB 3-years CAP round 2
|November 4, 2022
MAH LLB 3-Year Counselling 2022 Round 1 Final Merit List: How To Check
- Visit the official website- llb3cap22.mahacet.org
- Click on the 'MAH CET 3-year Law 2022 round 1 final merit list' link
- The merit list will be displayed on the screen
- Check your name in the MAH 3-year LLB round 1 final merit
- Download and save it for further reference.