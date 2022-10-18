  • Home
MAH CET LLB 3-Years Counselling 2022 Round 1 Final Merit List Today

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell will release the MAH CET 3-year Law 2022 counselling final merit list today, October 18.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Oct 18, 2022 2:17 pm IST

MAH CET counselling 2022 LLB 3-years round 1 final merit list at llb3cap22.mahacet.org

MAH CET LLB 3-Years Counselling 2022: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell will release the MAH CET 3-year Law 2022 counselling final merit list today, October 18. Candidates who have registered for MAH LLB 3-years CAP round 1 can check the final merit list on the official website- cetcell.mahacet.org or llb3cap22.mahacet.org. The Maharashtra CET Cell has released the 3-year LLB provisional merit list on October 15, 2022.

The candidates can release the MAH LLB 3-years counselling allocation list will be released on October 21 (11 am). Candidates who will get selected in MAH LLB 3-years seat allotment result can report at the allocated college and seek admission between October 22 to November 1, 2022.

MAH LLB 3-Year Counselling 2022: Important Dates

EventsDates
MAH LLB 3-years final merit list for round 1October 18, 2022.
MAH LLB 3-years round 1 allocation listOctober 21, 2022
Candidates report to allocated college and seek admissionOctober 22 to November 1, 2022
Colleges upload the admitted candidatesOctober 22 to November 2, 2022
Display of filled in seats and vacant seatsNovember 3, 2022
MAH LLB 3-years CAP round 2November 4, 2022

MAH LLB 3-Year Counselling 2022 Round 1 Final Merit List: How To Check

  1. Visit the official website- llb3cap22.mahacet.org
  2. Click on the 'MAH CET 3-year Law 2022 round 1 final merit list' link
  3. The merit list will be displayed on the screen
  4. Check your name in the MAH 3-year LLB round 1 final merit
  5. Download and save it for further reference.
Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Law
