MAH CET LLB 3-Years Counselling 2022 Round 1 Final Merit List Today

MAH CET counselling 2022 LLB 3-years round 1 final merit list at llb3cap22.mahacet.org

MAH CET LLB 3-Years Counselling 2022: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell will release the MAH CET 3-year Law 2022 counselling final merit list today, October 18. Candidates who have registered for MAH LLB 3-years CAP round 1 can check the final merit list on the official website- cetcell.mahacet.org or llb3cap22.mahacet.org. The Maharashtra CET Cell has released the 3-year LLB provisional merit list on October 15, 2022.

The candidates can release the MAH LLB 3-years counselling allocation list will be released on October 21 (11 am). Candidates who will get selected in MAH LLB 3-years seat allotment result can report at the allocated college and seek admission between October 22 to November 1, 2022.

MAH LLB 3-Year Counselling 2022: Important Dates

Events Dates MAH LLB 3-years final merit list for round 1 October 18, 2022. MAH LLB 3-years round 1 allocation list October 21, 2022 Candidates report to allocated college and seek admission October 22 to November 1, 2022 Colleges upload the admitted candidates October 22 to November 2, 2022 Display of filled in seats and vacant seats November 3, 2022 MAH LLB 3-years CAP round 2 November 4, 2022

MAH LLB 3-Year Counselling 2022 Round 1 Final Merit List: How To Check