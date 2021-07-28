MAH CET LAW 2021: Application Process For LLb 3-Year CET Ends Tomorrow

  • Home
The application process for Maharashtra LLb three-year Law CET will be closed on July 29. Interested candidates can visit the official website of MAH CET, cetcell.mahacet.org.

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Jul 28, 2021 5:36 pm IST

New Delhi:

The application process for the Maharashtra LLb three-year Law CET will end tomorrow, July 28. Interested candidates can visit the official website of MH CET, cetcell.mahacet.org, and register for MHT CET Law. Admit cards for the same will be released in August. The mode of the examination will be online in selected centers in Maharashtra or other States. The duration of the exam will be two hours.

MAH CET LAW 2021 will consist of four papers including Legal Aptitude and Legal Reasoning, General Knowledge with Current Affairs, Logical and Analytical Reasoning, and English for a total of 150 marks.

MAH CET LAW 2021: How To Apply

  • Visit the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org

  • On the home page, click on the tab,' Apply Online

  • The candidate will be redirected to a new page

  • Click on the tab,' Click Here For The New Registration'

  • Now, on the appeared page, candidates are required to fill in their credentials

  • If the credentials are correctly filled, Candidates will receive a provisional Registration Number and Password on their registered mobile number

  • Now, fill the application for using your registration credentials

  • Recheck all the information in the form and submit it

  • Next is to pay the fee and once it's done the process is complete

  • Candidates must get a hard copy of the documents for future usage.

The application process for the examination started on July 15. Candidates who want to appear in MAH LLB CET 2021 Candidate seeking admission into Three Year Law course must have passed Class 12th (HSC) as it is the basic qualification for the three-year Law course without passing which, he or she cannot be considered eligible for LLb.-3 year CET 2021 Examination, an official statement on the MHT CET 3-Year LLB information brochure read.

“Preparatory Examination of the Open Universities cannot be considered equivalent to +2 (HSC). The qualifications of 10th, 12th (+2) and graduation may be obtained through any mode (Distance / Correspondence / Open schooling method) are eligible for LL.B.-3 Year CET2021,” it added.

Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell
