MAH CET Counselling For Agriculture Courses Begins; Check Admission Schedule Here

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Cell has started the admission for MAH agricultural courses from today, November 5.

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Nov 5, 2021 3:37 pm IST

New Delhi:

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Cell has started the admission for MAH agricultural courses from today, November 5. Students can submit the MAH CET application till November 18 for admission to Agricultural courses. Provisional merit list for this round of counselling will be displayed on the CET CELL website on November 22 after 5:30 pm. Eligible students can apply for MAH CET admission for agricultural courses on the official CET CELL website-- cetcell.mahacet.org

Students will also be required to upload scanned documents like MAH CET result, educational certificates, caste certificate (if applicable) on the official website while applying for counselling.

MAH CET 2021 Counselling: How To Apply

  • Go to the official website of CET CELL cetcell.mahacet.org

  • On the homepage, click on the Agriculture course tab

  • Click on 'Apply online' link

  • A login page will appear on the screen

  • Fill in your registered mobile number and password

  • Apply for counselling through the portal

  • Key in all asked details and upload scanned documents

  • Pay the application fee

  • Click on submit

After the release of the provisional merit list, students will be allowed to submit receipt of online grievances from November 23 to November 25 up to 5 pm.

Authorities will consider the grievance and will release the list of considered grievances will be released on November 27 after 5:30 pm.

Final merit list for admission to MAH CET agricultural courses will be released November 29 after 5:30 pm.

CET CELL will release the first round allotment list on December 2 after 5:30 pm and shortlisted students who have submitted receipt of caste validity certificate, non-creamy layer certificate and economically weaker section certificate will be required to submit original certificate between December 3 to 4 up to 5:30 pm by login by their own ID.

