MAH CET 2022: MBA, MMS Admit Card Date; Exam From August 23

MAH MBA, MMS CET 2022 Admit Card, Exam Date

State Common Entrance Test Cell Maharashtra will release the MAH CET 2022 admit card for MBA, MMS programmes on August 13. The candidates can download the MAH CET hall ticket from the official website -- cetcell.mahacet.org, once released. To download the MAH MBA CET admit card online, candidates will be required to enter their login credentials such as application number and password. Candidates must carry a printed copy of MAH CET hall ticket along with a valid photo ID proof to the test centre for verification purposes.

The MAH CET MBA admit card 2022 will include the details like candidate's name and photograph, roll number, date of exam, venue, shift timing and exam day instructions. Candidates are suggested to strictly adhere to the exam day guidelines and report at the examination centre on time.

MAH MBA, MMS CET 2022 Important Dates

Events Dates MAH MBA CET 2022 hall ticket date August 13, 2022 CBT exam date August 23, 24 and 25

How To Download MAH MBA, MMS CET 2022 Admit Card

Visit the official website -- cetcell.mahacet.org Click on the ‘MAH MBA, MMS CET 2022 Admit Card’ link On the new page, enter the log in details like application number and password The MAH CET 2022 admit card will be displayed on the screen Download the hall ticket and print a copy for future reference.

The State CET Cell will conduct the Maharashtra MBA, MMS CET examinations on August 23, 24, and 25. The examination will be conducted in Computer Based mode at various test centres across the state. The MBA entrance exam will be organised in two shifts for two and a half hours. The shift timings will be - 9 am to 11:30 am and 2 pm to 4:30 pm. The MAH CET 2022 applications for MBA and MMS programmes were invited between March 17 and May 11, 2022.