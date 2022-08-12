MAH CET 2022: MBA Admit Card To Be Released Tomorrow; Check Steps To Download
MAH CET 2022 Admit Card: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will release the Maharastra Common Entrance Test (MAH CET) 2022 admit card tomorrow, August 13. The candidates can download the admit card in online mode through the official website – cetcell.mahacet.org. To download the MAH CET 2022 admit card candidates will need their MAH CET MBA application number and date of birth.
The name of the candidate, roll number, contact details, photo and signature of the candidate, exam date and time slot, reporting time and exam centre venue will be mentioned in the MAH CET MBA admit card. It is mandatory for candidates to carry the MAH CET 2022 admit card along with valid photo id proof to the exam centre.
The MAH CET 2022 exam will be held from August 23 to 25 in online mode. The exam is conducted by the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra for admission in the Masters in Business Administration (MBA) and Masters in Management Studies (MMS) programmes in the state of Maharastra.
MAH CET MBA Admit Card 2022: Steps To Download
Go to the official website- cetcell.mahacet.org.
On the homepage, click on the link ‘MAH MBA/MMS CET 2022’.
And then click on the ‘Download Admit Card' tab.
Enter your login credentials.
The MAH CET 2022 admit card will get displayed on the screen.
Download and take a printout of the MAH CET 2022 hall ticket for further reference.