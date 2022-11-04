  • Home
  • Education
  • MAH CET 2022 LLB 3 Years Counselling: CAP Round 2 Registrations Begins; Details Here

MAH CET 2022 LLB 3 Years Counselling: CAP Round 2 Registrations Begins; Details Here

MAH CET 2022 LLB 3-year CAP round 2 online registration process started from today at cetcell.mahacet.org and llb3cap22.mahacet.org.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Nov 4, 2022 2:52 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

MHT CET 2022 Round Two Seat Allotment Result Today, How To Check At Cetcell.mahacet.org
MAH CET LLB 3-Years Counselling 2022 Round 1 Final Merit List Today
MH CET Counselling 2022: 3-Year LLB Round 1 CAP Registration Ends Today; Merit List On October 15
MHT CET 2022 Counselling: Registration Ends Today; Know What's Next
MHT CET Result 2022: FAQs On PCB, PCM Scorecard Date, Marking Scheme
MH CET LLB 3 Year Result 2022 Today; Here's How To Check
MAH CET 2022 LLB 3 Years Counselling: CAP Round 2 Registrations Begins; Details Here
MAH CET 2022 LLB 3-year CAP round 2 online registration process begins.
Image credit: Shutterstock

MAH CET 2022 LLB 3 Years Counselling: The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell started the MAH CET 2022 LLB 3-year CAP round 2 online registrations process from today, November 4. Candidates can complete the CAP round 2 registration through the official website– cetcell.mahacet.org and llb3cap22.mahacet.org. Candidates can submit their MAH CET 2022 LLB 3 years counselling round 2 applications till November 10, 2022.

Suggested: Try MH CET Law 2022 College Predictor to predict your admission chances in Law colleges. Use Now
Latest: Category Wise MH CET Law Cut Off 2022. Check Here 
5 yr. Int. LLB at UPES#21 in NIRF, Amongst Top 10 Private Law Colleges in India, Grade 'A' by NAAC. Apply Now

MAH CET LLB 3 Years Counselling 2022 CAP Round 2 Direct Link

Candidates whose names were not in the MAH CET 2022 LLB 3 years counselling first round or those who were unable to get admission as per their preferences can apply for the CAP second round.

The e-scrutiny of uploaded documents and filled-in application forms by the expert committee will be from November 4 to November 11. The alphabetical merit list for round 2 will be released on the official website on November 15, 2022.

MAH CET LLB 3 Years Counselling 2022 CAP Round 2: Steps To Register Online

  1. Go to the official website – cetcell.mahacet.org

  2. Complete the registration process or enter the credentials to login
  3. Fill in the MAH CET 2022 LLB 3 years counselling application form, upload all documents, pay the counselling fees and then click on submit.
  4. Download and take a printout of the form as it may be required for further admission processing.
Click here for more Education News
Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Law
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
DU UG Admission 2022: Vacant Seats List After Round 2 Allotment Today At Admission.uod.ac.in
DU UG Admission 2022: Vacant Seats List After Round 2 Allotment Today At Admission.uod.ac.in
Indian Institute Of Technology Delhi To Set Up Offshore Campus In Abu Dhabi
Indian Institute Of Technology Delhi To Set Up Offshore Campus In Abu Dhabi
IIT Madras, Purdue University Partners To Develop Dual-Degree Programme In Semiconductors
IIT Madras, Purdue University Partners To Develop Dual-Degree Programme In Semiconductors
IIT Bombay To Close CEED, UCEED 2023 Registration Without Late Fee Today
IIT Bombay To Close CEED, UCEED 2023 Registration Without Late Fee Today
MCC NEET PG Counselling 2022: Mop-Up Round Registration Ends Today; Allotment Result On November 9
MCC NEET PG Counselling 2022: Mop-Up Round Registration Ends Today; Allotment Result On November 9
.......................... Advertisement ..........................