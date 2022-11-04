MAH CET 2022 LLB 3 Years Counselling: CAP Round 2 Registrations Begins; Details Here

Image credit: Shutterstock MAH CET 2022 LLB 3-year CAP round 2 online registration process begins.

MAH CET 2022 LLB 3 Years Counselling: The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell started the MAH CET 2022 LLB 3-year CAP round 2 online registrations process from today, November 4. Candidates can complete the CAP round 2 registration through the official website– cetcell.mahacet.org and llb3cap22.mahacet.org. Candidates can submit their MAH CET 2022 LLB 3 years counselling round 2 applications till November 10, 2022.

Candidates whose names were not in the MAH CET 2022 LLB 3 years counselling first round or those who were unable to get admission as per their preferences can apply for the CAP second round.

The e-scrutiny of uploaded documents and filled-in application forms by the expert committee will be from November 4 to November 11. The alphabetical merit list for round 2 will be released on the official website on November 15, 2022.

MAH CET LLB 3 Years Counselling 2022 CAP Round 2: Steps To Register Online