MAH CET 2022: BHMCT Hall Ticket Out, Direct Link To Download Here

MAH CET 2022 BHMCT Hall Ticket Out

MAH BHMCT CET 2022 Admit Card: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has issued the Bachelor of Hotel Management and Catering Technology Common Entrance Test (BHMCT-CET) admit card 2022 today, August 11. The cetcell.mahacet.org is hosting the Maharashtra BHMCT CET 2022 admit card. To download the MAH BHMCT admit card, candidates will have to log in with their application numbers and dates of birth. The BHMCT hall ticket can be downloaded till August 21, 2022.

Recommended: Free MHT CET Sample Papers. Click Here | MHT CET Last Minute Preparation Tips Check Here

Latest: Most Scoring Concepts For MHT CET (Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics), Check Now

Latest: MHT CET 2022 College Predictor to predict your admission chance in Top Engineering Colleges. Use Now

B.Tech at UPES. Ranked #61 in NIRF, Grade A by NAAC, 50 LPA Highest CTC, 100% Placement. Apply Now



The State CET Cell will conduct the BHMCT entrance exam on August 21. The BHMCT CET 2022 admit card will include details like candidate's name and photograph, exam date and time, reporting time, exam centre address, candidate personal details and exam day instructions along with Covid guidelines.

MAH BHMCT CET Admit Card 2022: How To Download

Go to the official website -- cetcell.mahacet.org Click on the 'MAH BHMCT admit card 2022' download link Login with application number and date of birth Submit details and download the MAH BHMCT CET Admit card 2022 Verify the details printed on the hall ticket Take a printout for future reference.

MAH BHMCT CET 2022 PCB Hall Ticket: Direct Link

Candidates have to check MAH BHMCT CET 2022 admit card carefully after downloading and, in case of any misprint, contact the MAH Cet Cell immediately.

Documents Required To Carry

Candidates must have to carry the following documents to the exam centre