  • Home
  • Education
  • MAH CET 2022: BHMCT Hall Ticket Out, Direct Link To Download Here

MAH CET 2022: BHMCT Hall Ticket Out, Direct Link To Download Here

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has issued the Bachelor of Hotel Management and Catering Technology Common Entrance Test (BHMCT-CET) admit card 2022 today, August 11.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Aug 11, 2022 2:37 pm IST
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers View More
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST

RELATED NEWS

Maharashtra MHT CET 2022 Exam Begins Today; Checklist For Students
Maharashtra MHT CET Admit Card For PCB Group Out; Direct Link Here
MHT CET 2022 PCM Admit Card Out; Direct Link To Download
Maharashtra MHT CET 2022 Admit Card For PCM Group To Release Today
MHT CET 2022 Admit Card Released, How To Download
MHT CET 2022 To Start In August; Hall Ticket Release Date, Other Details
MAH CET 2022: BHMCT Hall Ticket Out, Direct Link To Download Here
MAH CET 2022 BHMCT Hall Ticket Out

MAH BHMCT CET 2022 Admit Card: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has issued the Bachelor of Hotel Management and Catering Technology Common Entrance Test (BHMCT-CET) admit card 2022 today, August 11. The cetcell.mahacet.org is hosting the Maharashtra BHMCT CET 2022 admit card. To download the MAH BHMCT admit card, candidates will have to log in with their application numbers and dates of birth. The BHMCT hall ticket can be downloaded till August 21, 2022.

Recommended: Free MHT CET Sample Papers. Click Here | MHT CET Last Minute Preparation Tips Check Here
Latest: Most Scoring Concepts For MHT CET (Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics), Check Now
Latest: MHT CET 2022 College Predictor to predict your admission chance in Top Engineering Colleges. Use Now
B.Tech at UPES. Ranked #61 in NIRF, Grade A by NAAC, 50 LPA Highest CTC, 100% Placement. Apply Now  

The State CET Cell will conduct the BHMCT entrance exam on August 21. The BHMCT CET 2022 admit card will include details like candidate's name and photograph, exam date and time, reporting time, exam centre address, candidate personal details and exam day instructions along with Covid guidelines.

MAH BHMCT CET Admit Card 2022: How To Download

  1. Go to the official website -- cetcell.mahacet.org
  2. Click on the 'MAH BHMCT admit card 2022' download link
  3. Login with application number and date of birth
  4. Submit details and download the MAH BHMCT CET Admit card 2022
  5. Verify the details printed on the hall ticket
  6. Take a printout for future reference.

MAH BHMCT CET 2022 PCB Hall Ticket: Direct Link

Candidates have to check MAH BHMCT CET 2022 admit card carefully after downloading and, in case of any misprint, contact the MAH Cet Cell immediately.

Documents Required To Carry

Candidates must have to carry the following documents to the exam centre

  • MAH CET 2022 hall ticket
  • Valid photo ID proof
Click here for more Education News
MAH CET hall ticket
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
School Students To Attempt 'World Record' By Singing Patriotic Songs In Rajasthan
School Students To Attempt 'World Record' By Singing Patriotic Songs In Rajasthan
SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Admission 2022 Begins Today; Details Here
SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Admission 2022 Begins Today; Details Here
IIT Kanpur Ties Up With BHEL For Cooperation In Research And Development In Defence And Aerospace Sectors
IIT Kanpur Ties Up With BHEL For Cooperation In Research And Development In Defence And Aerospace Sectors
Researchers And Teachers Demand Robust Funding For Education And Scientific Research
Researchers And Teachers Demand Robust Funding For Education And Scientific Research
Delhi University Plans Courses On Art Of Being Happy, Emotional Intelligence From This Academic Year
Delhi University Plans Courses On Art Of Being Happy, Emotional Intelligence From This Academic Year
.......................... Advertisement ..........................