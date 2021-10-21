MAH CET 2021: Results For BHMCT, BPlanning Out On Cetcell.mahacet.org

MAH CET result 2021 of BHMCT and BPlanning courses released

Maharashtra state cell has released the Common Entrance Test ( MAH CET) result 2021 of BHMCT and BPlanning courses. Students who appeared in the examination can check their scorecards on the Maharashtra CET website, cetcell.mahacet.org.

MAH CET Result 2021: Direct Link

Students will be required to key in their application number and date of birth to check their results.

MAH CET 2021: How To Check Result

Go to the official CET website--

On the homepage, click on the 'MAH-BHMCT/B.Planning CET 2021' link

A new login page will reopen

Enter application number and date of birth

Click on 'Login'

MAH CET 2021 result will appear on the screen

Check CET scorecard and download

Take a print out for future reference

Maharashtra state cell will release MHT CET result 2021 for PCM (Physics, Chemistry, Maths) and PCB (Physics, Chemistry, Biology) groups on or before October 28. Results will be displayed on the official website and will be accessible through application number and date of birth.

MHT CET 2021 provisional answer keys were released on October 11 and students were allowed to raise objections against the answer key till October 13. Details on counselling will be shared shortly on the official website.