  • Home
  • Education
  • MAH CET 2021: Results For BHMCT, BPlanning Out On Cetcell.mahacet.org

MAH CET 2021: Results For BHMCT, BPlanning Out On Cetcell.mahacet.org

Maharashtra state cell has released the Common Entrance Test ( MAH CET) result 2021 of BHMCT and BPlanning courses.

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Oct 21, 2021 8:51 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

NEET 2021 Result Soon: Last Year’s Cut-Off For Tamil Nadu
NEET Result 2021: Courses Other Than MBBS Class 12 Science Students Can Take
NEET: Supreme Court Asks Centre Whether It Would Like To Revisit Rs 8 Lakh Criterion For Determining EWS
AP EAPCET Counselling Dates Announced; Registration Begins From October 25
CAT 2021 On November 28; Exam Syllabus, Preparation Tips
Karnataka PGCET 2021: Application Correction Window Opens
MAH CET 2021: Results For BHMCT, BPlanning Out On Cetcell.mahacet.org
MAH CET result 2021 of BHMCT and BPlanning courses released
New Delhi:

Maharashtra state cell has released the Common Entrance Test ( MAH CET) result 2021 of BHMCT and BPlanning courses. Students who appeared in the examination can check their scorecards on the Maharashtra CET website, cetcell.mahacet.org.

MAH CET Result 2021: Direct Link

Students will be required to key in their application number and date of birth to check their results.

MAH CET 2021: How To Check Result

  • Go to the official CET website--

  • On the homepage, click on the 'MAH-BHMCT/B.Planning CET 2021' link

  • A new login page will reopen

  • Enter application number and date of birth

  • Click on 'Login'

  • MAH CET 2021 result will appear on the screen

  • Check CET scorecard and download

  • Take a print out for future reference

Maharashtra state cell will release MHT CET result 2021 for PCM (Physics, Chemistry, Maths) and PCB (Physics, Chemistry, Biology) groups on or before October 28. Results will be displayed on the official website and will be accessible through application number and date of birth.

MHT CET 2021 provisional answer keys were released on October 11 and students were allowed to raise objections against the answer key till October 13. Details on counselling will be shared shortly on the official website.

Click here for more Education News
MHT CET Result
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NEET 2021 Result Soon: Last Year’s Cut-Off For Tamil Nadu
NEET 2021 Result Soon: Last Year’s Cut-Off For Tamil Nadu
29 Scientists Of Jadavpur University Figure In Stanford University Database For Research Publications
29 Scientists Of Jadavpur University Figure In Stanford University Database For Research Publications
NEET Result 2021: Courses Other Than MBBS Class 12 Science Students Can Take
NEET Result 2021: Courses Other Than MBBS Class 12 Science Students Can Take
NEET: Supreme Court Asks Centre Whether It Would Like To Revisit Rs 8 Lakh Criterion For Determining EWS
NEET: Supreme Court Asks Centre Whether It Would Like To Revisit Rs 8 Lakh Criterion For Determining EWS
AP EAPCET Counselling Dates Announced; Registration Begins From October 25
AP EAPCET Counselling Dates Announced; Registration Begins From October 25
.......................... Advertisement ..........................