MAH CET 2021: Maharashtra Declares MAH MBA/ MMS CET Results

Students who appeared for MAH MBA/ MMS CET 2021 during September 16-19 can access and download from cetcell.mahacet.org and mba2021.mahacet.org. Along with the MAH MBA CET 2021 result, the scorecards of the individual candidates have also been released.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Oct 30, 2021 2:33 pm IST

MAH MBA CET result declared
New Delhi:

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has declared the results of MAH MBA/ MMS CET 2021. MAH MBA/ MMS is held for admission to postgraduate management programmes -- Master of Business Administration and Masters in Management Studies. Students who appeared for MAH MBA/ MMS CET 2021 during September 16-19 can access and download from cetcell.mahacet.org and mba2021.mahacet.org. Along with the MAH MBA CET 2021 result, the scorecards of the individual candidates have also been released.

Students after qualifying the MAH MBA CET can participate in the counselling process for admission to state institutions and universities including management education institutes of Maharashtra government run colleges, university departments of management education and university-managed management education institutes.

MAH CET Result 2021: How To Check

Step 1: Visit the official website of MHT CET -- cetcell.mahacet.org

Step 2: On the result section, click on MAH CET result

Step 3: On the next window, insert login credentials as required

Step 4: Submit and access MAH CET MBA/ MMS result 2021

MAH MBA/MMS CET Result Scorecard: Direct Link

MAH CET Result For MBA/ MMS CET 2021

  • Application Number

  • Dates Of Birth

Details Mentioned On The MBA/ MMS CET 2021

  • Registration number

  • Candidate’s name

  • Section-wise mark

  • Total marks secured

  • Rank obtained

  • Overall percentile score

MAH MBA/MMS CET
