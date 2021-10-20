MAH CET 2021: Maharashtra To Declare MAH MBA/ MMS CET Results Soon

MAH MBA CET result soon at cetcell.mahacet.org

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell which administers the CETs in the state will likely declare the results of MAH MBA/ MMS CET 2021 soon. MAH MBA/ MMS is held for admission to postgraduate management programmes -- Master of Business Administration and Masters in Management Studies. As soon as the MAH CET MBA result is declared, students who appeared for the entrance test between September 16 and September 19, 2021 can access and download from cetcell.mahacet.org and mba2021.mahacet.org.

Admission Alert: ITM Navi Mumbai PGDM admissions open | Highest CTC 22 lacs. APPLY Now

Along with the MAH MBA CET 2021 result, the organising body will also release the scorecards of the individual candidates.

Students qualifying MAH MBA CET can participate in the counselling process for admission to state institutions and universities including management education institutes of Maharashtra government run colleges, university departments of management education and university-managed management education institutes.

MAH CET Result 2021: How To Check

Step 1: Visit the official website of MHT CET -- cetcell.mahacet.org

Step 2: On the result section, click on MAH CET result

Step 3: On the next window, insert login credentials as required

Step 4: Submit and access MAH CET MBA/ MMS result 2021

Although there is no official update as to when MAH MBA CET result will be made available, but an official statement released on October 7 has said that the MAH CET result date 2021 will be on or before October 28 and therefore students can expect the results anytime soon.