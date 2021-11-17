MAH CET 2021 Counselling Registration Date Extended, Check Revised Schedule

  • Home
Maharashtra State Cell has extended the counselling registration deadline for Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MAH CET 2021).

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Nov 17, 2021 5:55 pm IST

New Delhi:

Maharashtra State Cell has extended the counselling registration deadline for Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MAH CET 2021). The centralized admission process (CAP) for various courses is ongoing and the registration end date has been extended for various courses. This decision has been taken as the admission process was affected due to internet shutdown in Amravati.

As per the revised schedule counselling released by state cell, the BHMCT course counselling registration will concluded on November 18; registration form M Arch, M Pharmacy, ME/M Tech will close on November 19; For B Arch and DSE courses, registration will end on November 20; counselling for DSP, BE/B Tech courses will end on November 21; MCA, MBA/MMS registration will end on November 22 and B Pharmacy registration will sum on November 23.

The centralised admission process for BA / BAC B Ed Integrated four year course, Law five year integrated course, B Ed- M Ed integrated three year course has begun from today, November 17, said Maharashtra Higher Education And Technical Education Minister, Uday Samant.

Mr Samant wrote on Twitter" "For the academic year 2021-22, centralized admission of three professional degree courses from the State CET class under the Department of Higher Education, BA / BAC B.Ed Integrated 4 year course, Law 5 year integrated course, B.Ed-M.Ed integrated 3 year course. Online application acceptance will be started from November 17 (11 am). The syllabus is available on the CET website http://mahacet.org ."

Maharashtra state cell has asked students and parents to keep checking the official website mahacet.org for all updates.

Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education
